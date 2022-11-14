Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR Sale items, 25% off Bombas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The machine is ramping up across retail, and J. Crew is no stranger. Select Cyber Monday early access deals, including they’re usually excluded stretch chinos. They’re also running a separate, 40% off select full price items deal with the code SHOPEARLY, but standard exclusions apply. Such as their Goodyear Welted Kenton boots. Those are still excluded. No surprise there.

Well that’s weird. A significant break on their flagship Traveler 5 pocket pants, and they’re not final sale? Was just on sale for 40% off during their holiday preview event, but they’re (obviously) an even better deal now. Beware of other items lurking about in the sale section that are final sale. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such.

It’s merino time. Bombas doesn’t perpetually run big sales, so 25% off is significant. And this one also appears to stack with their bundle savings. Free shipping kicks in at $50. Big fan of the “golf” socks for smart casual and even dress, but know that there’s a contrasting bee logo on the instep. Gonna be a dealbreaker for some. No experience with the knee-high dress socks. Reviews seem to be a bit all over the place on those. All picks above are a blend of merino and either poly and spandex or nylon and spandex, which makes them machine wash and dry possible. Just don’t nuke them in the machines.

This one’s a bit of a mess. The clearance stuff is lumped in with the “regular” sale items, and at post time it doesn’t seem like you can sort/separate one from the other. So what you’re left with is a sale section of more than 6,000 items, yet only some of them are getting the additional 25% off. But at least this is Nordstrom mainline. Not Nordy Rack. So everything still ships and returns for free. Prices are as marked online.

Free shipping kicks in at $50. Yes some exclusions apply, but the timeless classic, Made in Maine, Bean Boots are not one of them. And that new(?) Basil/Black/Sail Orange combination looks pretty great. But make sure you read the fit notes on the boots: With light or midweight socks: Whole sizes, order one size down. Half sizes, order 1½ size down. Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 8. With heavyweight socks: Whole sizes, order your normal size. Half sizes, order one size down. Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 9.

Also worth a mention…