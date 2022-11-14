Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR Sale items, 25% off Bombas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: Cyber Monday Select Early Access Deals
- Stretch chinos in 484 slim, 770 straight, or 1040 athletic – $59.50 ($79.50) 25% off
- Italian wool flannel Legacy Blazer – $159.50 ($350) 54% off
- Cords in 484 slim or 770 Straight fit – $34.50 ($88) 61%(!) off
The machine is ramping up across retail, and J. Crew is no stranger. Select Cyber Monday early access deals, including they’re usually excluded stretch chinos. They’re also running a separate, 40% off select full price items deal with the code SHOPEARLY, but standard exclusions apply. Such as their Goodyear Welted Kenton boots. Those are still excluded. No surprise there.
Banana Republic: Additional 20% off sale items & FINAL sale w/ new styles added
- Slim Traveler Pants – $56 ($100) in smoke gray, camel, or navy
- Corduroy Trucker Jacket – $80 ($150) as seen over here
- Leather Wingtip Boots – $124 ($225)
- Tapered Luxe Traveler Jeans – $72 ($130)
Well that’s weird. A significant break on their flagship Traveler 5 pocket pants, and they’re not final sale? Was just on sale for 40% off during their holiday preview event, but they’re (obviously) an even better deal now. Beware of other items lurking about in the sale section that are final sale. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such.
Bombas: 25% off everything w/ EARLY25 (expires today, 11/14)
- Merino Wool Calf Socks – $15 ($20)
- Merino Wool “Golf” socks – $18 ($24)
- Merino Wool Slope Socks – $18 ($24)
- Merino Wool Dress Knee High Socks – $18 ($24)
- Merino Wool Dress Knee High Socks 5-pack – $85.50 ($114
$120)
It’s merino time. Bombas doesn’t perpetually run big sales, so 25% off is significant. And this one also appears to stack with their bundle savings. Free shipping kicks in at $50. Big fan of the “golf” socks for smart casual and even dress, but know that there’s a contrasting bee logo on the instep. Gonna be a dealbreaker for some. No experience with the knee-high dress socks. Reviews seem to be a bit all over the place on those. All picks above are a blend of merino and either poly and spandex or nylon and spandex, which makes them machine wash and dry possible. Just don’t nuke them in the machines.
BONUS Nordstrom: Extra 25% off clearance items
- Rhone Delta Pique Polos in Dark Ivy, Sodalite Blue, or Cool Blue – $46.20 – $52.80 ($88)
- Barbour Fortis Quilted Jacket – $149.99 ($300)
- Tom Ford 56mm Polarized Square Sunglasses – $192.56 ($395)
- Nike Air Max Dawn Sneaker – $61.87 ($110)
- Cole Haan Jefferson Grand 2.0 Plain Toe Derby – $112.49 ($300… yeah sure)
This one’s a bit of a mess. The clearance stuff is lumped in with the “regular” sale items, and at post time it doesn’t seem like you can sort/separate one from the other. So what you’re left with is a sale section of more than 6,000 items, yet only some of them are getting the additional 25% off. But at least this is Nordstrom mainline. Not Nordy Rack. So everything still ships and returns for free. Prices are as marked online.
BONUS II L.L. Bean: 10% off full price items w/ HARVEST10
- 8″ Bean Boots in Original Tan/Brown, or Basil/Black/Sail Orange – $111.75 ($149)
- 8″ insulated, shearling lined Bean Boots in Dark Earth/Black/Natural – $186.75 ($249)
- 8″ insulated, Gore-Tex lined Bean Boots in Tan/Brown – $171.75 ($229)
Free shipping kicks in at $50. Yes some exclusions apply, but the timeless classic, Made in Maine, Bean Boots are not one of them. And that new(?) Basil/Black/Sail Orange combination looks pretty great. But make sure you read the fit notes on the boots: With light or midweight socks: Whole sizes, order one size down. Half sizes, order 1½ size down. Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 8. With heavyweight socks: Whole sizes, order your normal size. Half sizes, order one size down. Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 9.
Also worth a mention…
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off full price, some exclusions apply.
- Rancourt & Co.: 15% off non-sale w/ HOLIDAY22 . Code runs through the end of November. Note that anything not in stock (made-to-order items) may not ship in time for Christmas.
- Black Lapel: 10% off $400 w/ BLACKLAPEL10 , 15% off $800 with BLACKLAPEL15 , 20% off $1500 w/ BLACKLAPEL20 (runs clear through 11/30)
- Lands’ End: 50% off w/ RED and 6898