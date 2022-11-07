Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 50% off at Old Navy, Rancourt 15% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Seems to be about as good as Lands’ End gets. Perhaps. Maybe. Because to be honest, they’ve slipped off the radar recently. And by recently, that means = the last year. Or two. But in the past their cashmere has been really really nice. That may not be the case anymore. Not sure. Like I said. Couple years, y’know?

They extended the darn thing through today, Monday 11/7. Because nothing is more J. Crew sale than running a “25 hours ONLY because daylight saving time ended OH WAIT WE’RE GONNA RUN IT FOR 49 HRS NEVERMIND.” Notable exclusions are exclusions stretch chinos, their Kenton boots collection, and suits.

Made in Maine. Yes, even the sneakers. Rancourt doesn’t do many codes or sales. Usually you have to wait for a big pre-order event, and then you have to wait weeks/months for the shoes. Code runs through the end of November. Note that anything not in stock (made-to-order items) may not ship in time for Christmas.

Seems like GAP inc (Old Navy, GAP, BR) is trying to get way, WAY out in front of the Black Friday rush. Glad to see their ultimate chinos not excluded this time around. Also good to see Old Navy trying their hand at the sportcoat game once again. Could be a major steal if your tailor is able to dial it in upon arrival. Could also be a dud. Don’t know. Haven’t seen that one in person.

Expires tomorrow. A few new picks above. Original picks here. It’s a good one. Surprised their cashmere stuff is included. Usually that stuff very much isn’t. Shoes ARE excluded btw, as is leather outerwear and bags. Scheduled to end tomorrow, Tuesday 11/8. Will they do this again for Black Friday? That’s unknown. It was a surprise that they even did this now, being that so far this year they’ve only done 40% off twice previously (both semi-annual friends and family events). And outside of the F&Fs… they haven’t done really anything other than stick past season stuff in their final sale section. Much of 2022 has seen BR be stuck to full price. Did not see that coming. Wait. Hang on. (Checks receipts, specifically #10 here). Huh. I’ll be hornswoggled.

Also worth a mention…