The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Room

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

The colder, darker days of fall lend themselves to deeper, richer colors in our surroundings, clothing, and in this case, our personal space. A very recent style scenario featured burgundy, various shades of brown and blue, with a bit of gray and green thrown in:

Let’s use this fall appropriate palate to create a den/office that feels just right on a cold autumn’s night with a “hot” beverage and favorite read:

The Arm Chair: Stone & Beam Westview Extra-Deep Down-Filled Accent Chair in dark grey top-grain leather – $444. How much? That’s steal alert worthy. This chair is deep, so better for average to taller guys, but easily made more comfortable for the height-challenged with a good throw pillow. Assuming this gray leather version has been less popular than other colors, because the brown leather version is more than double the price. If gray works for you, this is quite the bargain.

The Blanket: Wooly Mammoth Merino Wool Camp Blanket – $69.99. A bit more on the purple side of burgundy, but still, this is an easy way to work that deep red in.

The Side Table: Sloan Faux Live Edge Wood And Gold Metal Laptop Table – $129.99. From Cost Plus World Market. The “gold” in this table looks to be pretty matte, not a flashy metallic gold. A good reflection (no pun intended) of the khaki colored denim from the Style Scenario we’re basing this off of.

The Desk: Whitley Live Edge Writing Desk – $499. Looks and sounds (from reviews) like a pretty solid desk for the price. Has a mission style aesthetic, with solid mahogany construction and trembesi wood veneer, dovetail construction, and integrated power and USB plugins. But all that does come with a cost. If this isn’t in your budget, here’s an nice alternative from Target.

The Desk Chair: Costway Swivel Office Chair – $139.99 ($319.99… really?). Office chairs are one of those items that can be the ugly duckling when trying to create a stylish office space. Seems like the comfier they are, the uglier they are. Perhaps this is the final frontier in the home style world. Fortunately there are some affordable options out there that aren’t too bad, and this falls into that category. Simple, and lacking in the flashy chrome so many office chairs come with. Sold by Target.

The Rug: Safavieh 6′ x 9′ Vision Navy Area Rug – $180. Pulling the navy of the cardigan featured in the Style Scenario into this room. There’s a slight bit of striation to this rug, helping to brake it up and make it a little more visually interesting.

The Lamps: 12.5″ Matte Green Milo Table Lamp – $69.99 & Brightech Jaxon Floor Lamp – $99. A lamp for the desk, and a lamp for the floor by the chair for reading. The desk lamp has a lot of character and brings some green into the mix. The floor lamp is basic, but will provide what is needed: light to read by.

The Ottoman: Conte 26.5” Wide Rectangle Standard Ottoman – $111.99. Another shot of green, muted this time. An ottoman is necessary for maximum relaxation in any chair that doesn’t recline on its own. I think ottomans, like throw pillows, can be way overpriced, and this one is no exception, but it fits the bill.

The Mirror: Solid Wood Rustic Industrial Wall Mirror With Shelf- $145. A mirror and shelf all in one. Has a heritage woodsy mountain resort look. Hand made in Canada.