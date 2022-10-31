Style Scenario: Fall Temptation 2022 – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We’re here! Fall. Autumn. Full of temptations both highly caloric and style-wise. For the next three style scenarios, we’ll be skipping the sugar and spice and will instead lean on our annual round-ups of the Best (affordable) Fall Style for Men. We’ll mine those Fall Temptation posts to put together three outfit ideas (casual, smart casual, and dressy.)

The Henley: Banana Republic Soft Wash Henley in Medium Gray Heather – $50. Yes there are cheaper henleys out there, but BR’s soft-wash, 100% organic cotton fabric really is pretty great. Something about an enzyme process that makes it feel broken in but also brand new at the same time.

The Watch: Timex x Todd Snyder Utility Ranger Automatic – $259. A woodsy… diver? If such a thing is possible. It sure has all those fall-colors going for it. Olive dial. Dark case. Orange bezel. Automatic movement. 100m water resistance. The more affordable option: Timex sells a baseline/cheap Expedition in a similar color scheme for $41.

The Sweater: Spier & Mackay 100% Merino Hilts Shawl Cardigan – $158. This is not the chunky option. Still 100% merino, waffle texture weave, and a little less overall bulk. And price. Noticeably lighter on the price. The more affordable option(s): Try Old Navy’s cotton cable-knit shawl collar cardigan ($50ish depending on sales), or Tie Bar’s cotton/wool shawl collar for $75,

The Pants: J. Crew “True Graphite” Stretch Cords in 484 Slim or 770 Straight – $49.50 ($88). Cotton/elastane. 5 pocket style. Often on sale. Like today. But that (significant) sale ends today.

The Belt: J. Crew Chocolate Brown Italian Suede Round-Buckle Dress Belt – $59.50. Often on sale. And don’t worry. Since it’s suede, you won’t have to match it precisely to your shoes or boots. It’ll look plenty fine with the burgundy chelseas.

The Hat: Huckberry Made in Japan Acrylic/Wool Beanie – $30. Really, really good. Picked up one of these on a whim, and now I own and rotate three when it gets cold. Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Perfect fall/winter hats here, and the price is nice and affordable too. 83% acrylic, 14% wool, 2% nylon, 1% spandex. Thirteen colors.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool Golf Calf Socks – $24. They insist on calling them “golf” socks, but they’re really excellent all around casual to smart casual socks. Medium weight cushioning, merino wool helps keep your feet comfortable.

The Boots: Rhodes Tyler Chukkas – $175. Not cheap like a pair of Clark’s Bushacre 3s, but a substantial, unignorable, massively comfortable upgrade. From the Rhodes Caliber collection, which is modeled after vintage work-boots that were created to be comfortable (and rugged) enough for long work days. Full review (of the suede option) here, with a one year update here. If it’s temperate and dry, or you’re staying indoors, a pair of sneakers would work here. Even a pair of white classic court sneakers like a Stan Smith or something. A little pop of contrast would look good.