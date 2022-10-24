Style Scenario: Fall Temptation 2022 – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We’re here! Fall. Autumn. Full of temptations both highly caloric and style-wise. For the next three style scenarios, we’ll be skipping the sugar and spice and will instead lean on our annual round-ups of the Best (affordable) Fall Style for Men. We’ll mine those Fall Temptation posts to put together three outfit ideas (dressed up, smart casual, and casual).

The Suit: Spier and Mackay Charcoal Brushed Sharkskin Suit – $368. Pretty sure this is brand new for Spier for this year. Brushed sharkskin is similar to flannel but not overly weighty. Jacket has patch pockets on the lower half which dresses it down just a bit, and also means it’ll excel as a sportcoat when worn with jeans, cords, or separate trousers. Lots of fall/winter versatility for a very, very reasonable price.

The Shirt: Rhone Commuter Shirt in White/Pine Mini Check – $128. A big bullet to bite in terms of cost, but it’s as comfortable as a shirt can get. Italian mega-stretch fabric. Hidden button down collar. Breathes. Wicks. This pine and white check option is an easy way to pull some fall/winter appropriate color into this look.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Browline – $55. Incredibly comfortable. Acetate and metal frames. 50mm lenses don’t wear overly small. Should fit most average to smaller sized heads. Featured in our Best Sunglasses Under $100 roundup. Shown at the very top of the post on the Pumpkin. Not sure why the Kent Wang site makes them look flatter than they are in person. Seems like their image scaling might be wonky on that particular product page. They’ve got classic clubmaster proportions though. Nothing to be concerned about.

The Coat: Banana Republic FACTORY Waxed Mac Jacket – $100ish. Simple mac jackets are weirdly difficult to find. So this one, in a black (lightly?) waxed fabric, might just be the steal of the season. From BR Factory, not mainline BR. Mac jackets are all class. Less fuss than a true trench since there’s no belt our epaulets, and nicer looking than a field or puffer jacket. They also go with everything from a t-shirt and jeans, to a suit and tie. As long as they don’t fit like a trash bag. Fit is key.

The Watch: Timex Marlin Automatic 40mm Leather Strap Watch – $249. Based on Timex’s “Viscount” Collection from 1969, vintage looks come updated on this watch. Available with the deep blue face in the outfit above, or a deep saturated green.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Made in the USA Merino Mid-Calf – $13.87 ($18.50) Part of their Rediscover America Sale. Dress socks for wearing with a suit.

The Shoes: Spier and Mackay Dark Brown Cap Toes – $178. Blake stitched. Nice leather. Studded rubber sole. And they hit that exceedingly rare price and quality level that’s a sweet spot for a lot of us. The craftsmanship and materials are substantially better than entry level, yet they aren’t “lifetime” shoes that’ll require a loan to purchase. Made in China. All around really impressive. Full review here.

The Belt: None. No belt needed here. Those brushed sharkskin trousers have side tabs. Between that and the Rhone commuter shirt, this should be a dressed up look that’s also super comfortable.