Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 46% off GAP khakis, 15% off Huck 72 Hour Merino Tees & More

Exclusions apply of course, but this is the rare instance where their wheelhouse Modern Khakis aren’t one of those excluded products. Basic? Yes. Effective? Indeed.

Since it’s a dollar-deal and not a percent-off-deal, some coats are a much, much better deals than others. Specifically the above two. Many of the other coats could (will?) go on sale for a greater level of discount in the coming weeks, but the Lightweight Highland Skye and the Wallace & Barnes cord chore jacket seem to be steals now. But only if you like the upscale rugged thing. Doesn’t matter how deep the discount if you’re not gonna wear something.

These are the “3 days straight without stink” shirts. 87% 16.5 micron merino wool, 13% nylon. Machine washable. Air dry or tumble dry low (just make sure it’s actually low, and not a laundromat machine that SAYS low but still dries on nuclear fusion hot). 15% off works on the pocket tees or long sleeve polos. Just a heads up on the polos: The collars aren’t super stiff. That’s great for comfort, but not great for wearing under a blazer or sportcoat unless you button (or in this case, snap) the thing all the way up. But for on the trail/long flight/road trip? These’ll help you pack light and move fast. They’re also doing a two for $120 deal on the pocket tees, which drops them even further than the 15% off option.

Nothing crazy new in terms of styles getting an extra 20% off, but it is nice to see those versatile, casual, garment dyed washed cotton sportcoats back down to around $180. Navy is sold out though, which isn’t a surprise.

Also worth a mention…