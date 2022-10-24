Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 46% off GAP khakis, 15% off Huck 72 Hour Merino Tees & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
GAP: 50% off select, 46% off the rest w/ TREAT and GAPDEAL
- Modern Khakis in Slim Fit, Athletic Tapered, or Straight Fit – $32.37 ($59.95)
- 100% Merino Half-Zip Mockneck Sweater – $39 ($79.95)
- Slim Cords – $37.77 ($69.95)
Exclusions apply of course, but this is the rare instance where their wheelhouse Modern Khakis aren’t one of those excluded products. Basic? Yes. Effective? Indeed.
J. Crew: $100 off select Coats w/ SOGOOD
- Lightweight Highland Skye Jacket – $148 ($248) 40.4% off
- Wallace & Barnes Corduroy Chore Jacket – $98 ($198) 50.5% off
Since it’s a dollar-deal and not a percent-off-deal, some coats are a much, much better deals than others. Specifically the above two. Many of the other coats could (will?) go on sale for a greater level of discount in the coming weeks, but the Lightweight Highland Skye and the Wallace & Barnes cord chore jacket seem to be steals now. But only if you like the upscale rugged thing. Doesn’t matter how deep the discount if you’re not gonna wear something.
Huckberry: 15% off their 72-hour Merino Wool Pocket Tees & Long Sleeve Polos
- 72-Hour Merino Pocket Tees – $66 ($78) OR two for $120
- 72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polos – $83 ($98)
These are the “3 days straight without stink” shirts. 87% 16.5 micron merino wool, 13% nylon. Machine washable. Air dry or tumble dry low (just make sure it’s actually low, and not a laundromat machine that SAYS low but still dries on nuclear fusion hot). 15% off works on the pocket tees or long sleeve polos. Just a heads up on the polos: The collars aren’t super stiff. That’s great for comfort, but not great for wearing under a blazer or sportcoat unless you button (or in this case, snap) the thing all the way up. But for on the trail/long flight/road trip? These’ll help you pack light and move fast. They’re also doing a two for $120 deal on the pocket tees, which drops them even further than the 15% off option.
BONUS Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off select Suits & Sportcoats w/ FLASH
- Garment Dyed Washed Cotton Sportcoat in Taupe, Khaki, or Green – $182.40 ($248)
- 60% Linen / 40% Wool Green & Brown Houndstooth Full Canvas Sportcoat – $358.40 ($498)
- 58% wool / 42% Cotton Unstructured Knit Sportcoat/Swazer – $238.40 ($348)
- Full Canvas 100% Fresco Wool Neapolitan Cut Suit – $422.40 ($598)
Nothing crazy new in terms of styles getting an extra 20% off, but it is nice to see those versatile, casual, garment dyed washed cotton sportcoats back down to around $180. Navy is sold out though, which isn’t a surprise.
Also worth a mention…
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off during their Rediscover America Sale. Picks here.
- J. Crew: Extra 60% off final sale styles w/ SOGOOD
- Banana Republic FACTORY: Rewards members get 49% off w/ BRREWARDS (40% off + additional 15% off).
- Banana Republic: Their merino v necks and crewnecks are on sale for $30.