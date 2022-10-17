Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Old Navy 50% off Chinos, Seiko Automatics Sale at Macy’s, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The honest truth is that overall these are good prices. Maybe not the best prices you’ll ever find at Macy’s (a rare authorized dealer who actually discounts frequently), but according to the fine print they won’t go lower between now and Halloween (they define the “season” as 8/1 – 10/31.) Rare codes and clearance events could see some of these models drop further. But as a bellwether, the newish Seiko 5 Sports line for around $200 ($220 for dive-styles, $200 or less for field models) is the target. And remember that you get a factory warranty here. That’s not the case with the many gray market dealers you’ll find out there, especially on Amazon. One final note: Looks like their stock of the Seiko GMTs is still cooked. No word on when/if they’ll be replenished.

Pretty much their Black Friday offer. Seems like retail as a whole is a bit scared of forecasted headwinds, and everyone is trying to get out in front of any potential slowdowns. Also, they usually exclude their bestsellers like their Ultimate Built-In Flex Chinos for anything north of 30% off. Not this time though. And after 1400+ online review, they’re still checking in at 4.8/5 stars. Pretty, pretty good. No code needed. Discount happens at checkout. 50% off ends tomorrow, Tuesday 10/18.

Oliver Wicks is one of those companies where you take your measurements at home, input them into their platform, pick a bunch of customizations, and then in a few weeks your new blazer or suit shows up at your door. Even though they’re one of the better companies doing it, it’s a bit of a time-suck the first go round. But if you’ve got dimensions that are hard to fit, that investment can pay off in the long run thanks to great-fitting tailored wear. Code GIACCA (which is Italian for “Jacket”) expires tonight, 10/17/22.

Three tiers. Select styles. And the ’22 Ultraboosts are down to $103 with that SAVINGS code. Full review here. Wondering if they’re that low because the ’23 is gonna get released soonish.

The Pick: Swiss Made Marathon Navigator – $179.99 FINAL ($380)

Worth keeping an eye on because there’s not a lot kicking about in their sale section at present. Looks like those collaborative watches with Marathon didn’t sell so hot. Which isn’t surprising, being that they were asking almost $400 for a quartz in a composite (read: lighterweight/plasticky feeling) case. Does have a stainless steel backplate. A bit more reasonable price now, but still spendy to plenty at $180. Swiss made though. Swiss movement. If you like the look, could be fun. 41mm case size. Not a ton of details on the J. Crew product page, but Marathon has more on the ones they make for themselves over here. Final sale at J. Crew. No returns.

Also worth a mention…