Nordstrom’s Summer Sale, Spier’s New Travel Blazers, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Clearancey. Very Clearance-y. Sizes are scattered at best. Know that. Everything ships and returns for free though, which is terrific. Nordstrom has made no secret in the financial news that they’re overflowing with inventory right now. This is scheduled to run through Monday, but… not sure what happens after that.

Obviously no sale since they’re new arrivals, but a little leeway in regards to the handful this week is appreciated. This immediate post-labor-day period is… quiet. That, and Spier continues to make the best bang for the buck suits and blazers in menswear, so waiting for a sale isn’t necessary. That, and their stuff sells fast.

Price matched. Which means Nordstrom Customer Service was alerted to a sale on these shoes somewhere else, and they dropped the price to retain the business/match the competition. That also means… it can be hard to tell when the price goes back up. Could be soon. Real soon.

Apparently it’s national bourbon month. Makes sense, being that September is when many will set their clear spirits aside for something more robust. Although I’m sure there will be plenty who argue every month is bourbon month (hi Adam.) Gotta hit that $75 threshold to get the 20% off, but that’s not hard to do if you get a set (decanter and some glasses.)

A quiet one. Taking a glance at the J. Crew homepage and you’d be forgiven to think that this is one of those rare times that J. Crew just isn’t running a sale on any of their new, full-priced goods. Nope! You just have to dig around. It’s hardly expansive. Not a lot in there. But some of their new arrivals (and best sellers) are getting a bit of a discount. Those Cascade boots in the roughout suede were excluded from the big Labor Day promotion. Not this time. Pretty sure the CPO shirts were getting 40% off though. Can’t recall about the brushed wool crewnecks. Anyway, deal appears to run through this upcoming Tuesday, September 13th.

Wrapping up with another new-arrival which isn’t on sale, but is still very much worth a mention (again, appreciate the leeway with the sales handful the week after Labor Day promos have all wrapped up… it’s a bit sparse out there). The 1975 is Dan Henry’s latest production. 39mm in diameter. Four color combinations. 24 Jewel Miyota 9015 high-beat automatic movement. 150m water resistance which is plenty. High-domed sapphire crystal with Anti-Reflective treatment. Tropic rubber strap. Available with a date function, or clean & mean & no date. Also available in quartz (39mm or 37mm) for $290. Efforting an in-person.

Also worth a mention: