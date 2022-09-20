20% off Unstructured Cotton Sportcoats, 30% off Target Jeans, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A couple of significant surprises. The star of this sale show is their garment dyed, 3-roll-2 button closure, unstructured cotton sportcoats. Used to be that tons of brands would make at least one decent unstructured cotton sportcoat. (Looking at you, J. Crew Factory.) But those days seem to be over, as we’ve moved towards a more casual culture. Yet unstructured cotton sportcoats look great with jeans, cords, saturated five pocket pants, etc. They’re a real building block, and often the first sportcoat or “blazer” most of us buy. Nice to see Spier has stepped into that void, although two hundred isn’t something everyone can afford. Acknowledged. But still, Spier’s quality to price ratio is one of the best in the business. Should have a winner on your hands torso if you do pick up that jacket. Fingers crossed it’s as good as the 2020 version. Still wear mine. Still love it.

Ends today, Thursday 9/22. Frankly, thought it had ended a few days ago. But, nope! 30% off select full. Lots of exclusions, like almost all of their new shoes and boots. Not surprising. They do that a lot. UPDATE: Looks like they bumped up their sale section promo to an extra 60% off through today, 9/22. All final sale though. So a risk. A big risk.

The Pick: Made in the USA 100% Cotton (U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol) Tees – $13.99 FINAL ($49.50)

Free shipping no minimum too. But final sale. No returns. And herein lies a microcosm of the struggle to pivot towards a more green future. Most of us want to do that. But few are willing (or frankly able) to invest in it when it comes down to their dollars. Fourteen bucks with free shipping no minimum is awesome! But that’s not truly investing in the green aspects of the t-shirts. The sale price rips most (all?) of the sustainability-feel-goods out of the equation. And the fact that these have been dumped in the final sale section after they flat out didn’t sell at MSRP or anywhere close to it, seems to indicate a troubling lack of give-a-damn by us the consumer. And I’m in that bucket too. And that bucket stinks. “The answer to all your questions is: money.” – Tony Kornheiser quoting TV Producer Don Ohlmeyer. We gotta keep trying. Finding the middle ground. Upgrading where we can. Doing our best. Dappered doesn’t recommend trash, because we can’t. If you get something and it’s self-destructing cheap garbage, you’ll stop coming to the website. But fifty bucks for a tee is a no-go too. It’s a tough needle to thread. Thank you for your patience. We’re trying.

Attention all fans of more classically sized (read: smaller) watches. The sized down Orient Bambinos have landed direct through their USA site. Pretty pricey when compared to the original 41mm models. Both the 41 and the 38 use the same in-house F6724 hacking and hand-wind capable automatic movement. No extra discount or promo yet. And who knows how long these’ll take to trickle down to gray market dealers on Amazon.

Still rolling, but worth another mention as we’re heading into jeans season.

Sticking with Target, just rolling the metaphorical and/or digital cart a few aisles over. After years of “up to 25% off” furniture deals that usually topped out at 15% – 20% off… Target’s inventory issues have finally created some serious price slashing. The prices are all over the place, and some items are a much better deal than others (although no item is a “deal” if you don’t want it and or it doesn’t fulfill a need upon arrival). Just remember that inexpensive, flat pack furniture requires an enormous amount of perspective and patience in terms of assembly and expectation level. It’ll test you.

More Spier, but no code or sale here. Still though… in case you missed the Sunday stock alert. Yes they’re anything but cheap. But they’re also anything but… cheap. If that makes any sense. “Updated for FW22, we packed in more yarn and increased the density for even more loftiness, comfort and longevity.” Well that’s something, being that the original is already so impressive. The four colors above are shipping at post time, with what looks like a bunch of other colors on the way.

Also worth a mention: