10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – USA Made Tees, Vegan Suede Bombers, & More

Currently 40% off (which is a not-unusual promo at BRF) with an additional 15% off (which is nice!). While mainline Banana Republic is still pinned to full price, many of us have made the switch over to BR Factory. And a lot of the goods at BR’s little brother “step-down”/cheaper brand, really do deliver most of the big-brother quality at a much, much more palatable price. A quick review on these pants via Ryan from back in the Spring: “It’s a bit hard to describe this fabric – maybe, “performance twill,” if I had to name it? It’s not shiny, but it’s not your classic, matte-textured twill, because it’s very smooth; yet, it’s not really a performance pant, being 99% cotton and 1% lycra. I really liked the overall feel, and the fit is pretty spot on. BR does a great job with low-contrast stitching on their pants – the absence of which can quickly dress down an otherwise dressy-looking getup. They can nicely complement a sweater and dress shirt, as well as pull weekend duty with your favorite tee. Lots of options here. No wonder the mainline version is so popular. And these do a similar job for less.”

Ships October/November since Gustin is a pre-order model. Coal black, heather grey, and sea-blue heather. As wheelhouse as a set of t-shirts can get. Made in the USA, pre-washed, and made out of a soft, substantial, mid-weight tri-blend fabric.

Wait, what? More USA Made t-shirts? Yes, apparently so. These are 100% cotton instead of the tri-blend which Gustin uses. Also, no waiting a month or more for these. But they are final sale. No returns. No exchanges. And… no direct experience with these, so no idea how they’ll feel or fit. So they’re a risk.

For those that want to try the western/Americana thing, but think a pearl-snap shirt is just a little too much. Excellent, versatile denim shirt, but without the “snaps” that often come with denim shirts, which makes this one play more like a chambray. There’s just enough marl to the fabric here on the black option to keep it visually interesting, but not so much so that you go overboard (looking at you grey option). Just an all-around, easy-to-pair, fall-ready staple. Size shown above is a small on 5’9″ / 155.

Danger Mouse and Black Thought from The Roots have combined their individually significant powers for one of the most effortlessly-cool sounding records in recent memory. Great writing matters.

Half off through tomorrow, 9/14, as Old Navy is running a 50% off activewear deal. “Warp-knit.” You mean like these? They can’t possibly be as good, can they? Almost certainly not. But for a fifth of the price?

Close enough to the $75 threshold. Plus if you squint (or you’ve already had a pour or two…) it just might look like $75 instead of $76. Apparently it’s national bourbon month. Makes sense, being that September is when many will set their clear spirits aside for something more robust. And to celebrate, Huckberry is running 20% off Whiskey Peaks orders of $75+ with the code BOURBONMONTH. That’s an easy threshold to trip if you get a set (decanter and some glasses). Do know that shipping isn’t free at this level. You’ve gotta hit $98 at Huckberry for free shipping.

When the temps finally drop and the precipitation returns? That’s when the real ones separate themselves from the “sun’s out guns out” fair-weather pretenders. Be safe out on the slick streets to all those early morning pavement-pounders. Tights are part of the currently running half off Old Navy activewear deal.

80% wool, 20% acrylic. 70″ x 50″ (human behind blanket above shown for scale) so it’s not some tiny thing. Forty five bucks seems like a really, really, really good price. You do have to be a member at Bespoke Post, but I’m willing to bet most of us are. And being a member doesn’t mean you have to buy their monthly boxes. You can always opt out. So you can sign up just to buy the blanket.

In recent years Banana Republic and its little brother BR Factory have set the bar for Vegan Suede pretty high. Just one catch with the B.R.F. offering seen above… that visible logo under the collar on the back. Probably could have done without that. But boy is it affordable right now with the 50% off select + additional 15% off deal they’re running. That deal ends today, 9/13/22. Since BR Factory is a “factory” step-down that’s more or less always running some sort of deal, expect this thing to hover around 40% off. That would usually put it at $84. So yes. Pretty good with 57.5% total off (50% off then the additional 15% off discounted price).

