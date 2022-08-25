BR’s quiet sweaters and shoes sale, $40 Nike Waffles, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Appears to be early access to their Labor Day deal, but for members of their “Passport” rewards program only. Again, sounds more complicated than it is. All you have to do is create an account on their website and you’re in. And they sure did take the exclusions pen to this sale. Even more exclusions than the early-fall 30% off preview they ran last week.

Just a heads up that these are selling fast. 40R in the slim fit are already sold out for Navy and Charcoal. Medium gray still has some, and contemporary fit still looks good. But as is usually the case with Spier, stock can move. Fast. And while there’s no sale or promo and this post is technically called the “sales handful”… it’ll be tough to replicate their wool fabrics, half-canvas construction, and other construction details at this price at another brand. I know I know, we pump Spier a lot. But they’re unique. They just are. And look, your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website editor is not thrilled that they’re moving so quickly. I just dumped an arse-load of time into re-vamping the Dappered Essentials Shop. These damn suits are literally the first thing on that list. And they’re selling out in common sizes already? WONDERFUL. Gotta hand it to Spier. They make the things people want.

There’s some weird stuff in there. But the Vitale Barberis Canonico Italian Wool Flannel trousers are probably steal alert worthy. Sizes are scattered in the slim Milano, but the Regent fit has good stock left at post time. AND they come in finished-hem lengths (30, 32, 34) so a lot of guys will be able to skip the extra trip to the tailor for hemming. Excellent. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200 though. Drat.

Tucked away in their “Style Spotlight Special Prices” section is a bunch of merino sweaters and some of their good-when-on-sale shoe options. Now… Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching. Will BR finally break their commitment to no-codes/no-promos which they’ve stuck to to most of 2022 over the upcoming long weekend? Not sure. But it’s a possibility.

Gotta be logged in. It’s one of those member-exclusive deals that so many brands seem to be running these days. But it seems to work on select full price and even some on-sale stuff too. Pretty good day if you like black and white, or off white future/retro sneakers.

Holy moly delta pique polos on sale! But they’re final sale. No returns. None. Zeerrrrroooo. And limited color selection, which isn’t unexpected. Long sleeves are fully stocked in sizes. Short sleeves are pretty picked over.

Also worth a mention: