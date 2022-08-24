Style Scenario: Late Summer White Pants (jeans or chinos)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Labor day is fast approaching. It used to be that wearing a large article of clothing in white, after labor day, was seen as a style “mistake.” Those rules no longer apply, but with summer on the run, getting more use out of your white chinos or jeans isn’t a bad idea… since they won’t look quite right around, say, Thanksgiving. Also… gravy stains. So let’s wear those white chinos and jeans now while we can.

The Sportcoat: Spier & Mackay Garment Dyed Unstructured Sportcoat – $248. Casual thanks to the unstructured nature and garment dyed fabric. Still put together because it’s a sportcoat. Will also look smart with dark denim once autumn hits.

The Polo: Target Goodfellow Polo in Navy/Blue Shapes – $16.99. Bit of fun with the pattern. A solid navy or even a navy with white piping polo would work here too.

The Sunglasses: Walden Eyewear “River” in Black – $99. Pretty sure these are a brand new Huckberry exclusive brand? Made from sustainable materials but still aims to feel premium. 51mm lens size. Favoring simple black frames here instead of something louder like tortoise or clear. There’s enough color going on with the blazer and polo. And white jeans aren’t the most subtle thing in your closet. So stick with black for the frames.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Gray Nylon Strap Watch – $220. Still warm, so a sweat soaked leather band might not feel the best. And thus sticking with a NATO. If you’re looking for something a little more colorful just swap that nylon strap out. Full review here.

The Pants: Banana Republic Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans – $64.97 FINAL ($130). Wearing jeans in the summer can be uncomfortable. Unless they’re BR’s super soft, super flexy Luxe Traveler jeans. They’re as comfortable as a pair of jeans can get. Now, if you want to skip the jeans and instead favor chinos, try Amazon’s Goodthreads in slim or athletic fit. And yes, you can pull off wearing white jeans or chinos. It’s not nearly as advanced of a style move as some think.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Golf Calf Socks – $24. Comfortable. Durable. Good cushioning. Much, much more than just “golf” socks (whatever that means.) They’re really good, all around, smart-casual socks.

The Shoes: Made in Italy J. Crew MacAlister Desert Boots – $134.30 w/ EXCLUSIVE ($158). Somehow, someway, all roads lead to Chinos Chukkas Polo. Loafers or bucks would work here too. Code only works if you’re logged into a J. Crew account.