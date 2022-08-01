Steal Alert: Taylor Stitch Goodyear Welted Weatherproof Suede Chukkas under $200

The catch is they’re final sale. So no returns or exchanges.

And that’s a big, big ask for footwear.

Earthy green suede with a contrasting natural leather storm welt. Three eyelet upper design, instead of the usual two (pairs) you’ll find on other chukkas. Uppers are what sure seems to be C.F. Stead’s Repello Calf suede. Depending on the lighting conditions, this particular shade can shift between a dusty green and an earthy, brownish green.

Goodyear welted in the shoe and bootmaking hub of Leon, Mexico. Fully lined in soft sheepskin that runs from heel to toe. Outsoles are a Vibram 430-style, mini lug vulcanized rubber sole and heel topper. Considering the lugs are inset away from the edge, they practically disappear when you’re standing or walking. This keeps the look far enough away from a chunky hiker and is a bonus for those of us who like to dress up our boots a bit.

Looks like all sizes are available at post time, but some common sizes (9 and 10.5) are getting short in terms of available stock.

Full review here from our shoe expert, Adam. He recommends going with your true-to-size Brannock measurement.

But again, they’re final sale. So if for whatever reason they don’t fit on arrival, you’re out of luck. FWIW Adam was really impressed with them, and suspects they’ll break in great, but… yeah. It’s a risk.

Sorry wide-feet-people. They only made these in a D width.

That’s all.

Carry on.