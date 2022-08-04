Dappered

Bonobos Last Day extra 30% off, Lululemon ABC Classic Stock, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale items (ends today, 8/4)

Bonobos menswear

Full picks here if you’d like them. Last day for a super rare sale from Bonobos. If the first half of 2022 was any indication, they might go quiet for a while after. Maybe something around Labor Day? Maybe not. Watch out for final sale stuff. Whereas Bonobos used to have a separate section on their website for final sale stuff, it’s now all jumbled together. Anything marked as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.

 

Lululemon: ABC Pants in CLASSIC(!!) fit have been restocked – $128

lululemon ABC pants

!!!!!!!

YO IT IS THICC THIRTY.

Finally. These were the last ones to get restocked in the common 30″ inseam + more athletic but not billowy “classic” fit. Classic fit Commission pants had already landed. Same goes for the slim fit ABC as well as the slim fit Commission options, along with inseams outside of the peak 30″ bell curve average-guy-height length. You can click around and select waist and inseam options, as well as color, on each product page.

 

Spier & Mackay: 20% off select suits and sportcoats w/ FLASH

It’s a pretty limited selection and sizes are scattered, but there’s a few winners in there. Some full-canvas options too.

 

J. Crew: 30% off Select Wear to Work Styles w/ SALETIME

J. Crew menswear

Office worker bee and WFH Zoom-warrior basics. Power to them/us. Because sometimes you first have to do the thing that leads to the thing that eventually might lead to your dream thing. Because that’s how you get there. Anyway, the clothes… this isn’t the trendy final-sale stuff. These are the classics J. Crew built their sustainable customer base from. Not a lot of different styles to pick from. But again, the basics are covered.

 

Taylor Stitch: New Items added to their Final Sale Section

Taylor Stitch menswear

The chukkas were sort of the first clue that Taylor Stitch is starting(?) to add to their last-call section. All final sale though. No returns. It’s that time of the season.

 

BONUS  Country Attire: End of Season Sale

Country Attire menswear

A warning because Country Attire is based in the UK so returns would hurt. Bad. Pretty sure you’d be responsible for the cost of international return shipping, forms, etc. All of it. So best to consider all of the above, in reality, final-ish sale. Outbound shipping is free at $100, and less than that it’s $11.95. So not bad on that end. Either know your sizes, for sure through previous experience, or do extensive research and accept the risk.

 

Also worth a mention:

