Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR Final Sale, Timex at Todd Snyder, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic: EXTRA 20% off Final Sale Items (no code needed)
- Slim Non Iron 97% Cotton/3% Spandex Dress Pants – $39.97 FINAL ($100)
- Slim Luxe Traveler Jean in Medium Wash – $51.97 FINAL ($129)
- Slim Luxe Traveler Jean in Dark Vintage Wash – $51.97 FINAL ($130)
- Tapered Fit Traveler Cords – $20.77 FINAL ($98.50)
- Brendt Suede Chukka Boot – $59.97 FINAL ($180) full review here…
- Haywood Leather Moc Toe Boot – $64.97 FINAL ($200)
- 100% Cashmere Throw Blanket – $179.97 FINAL ($289)
- Italian Fabric Linen Wool Blend Sportcoat – $189.97 FINAL ($400)
- Supima Shawl Collar Cardigan – $55.97 FINAL ($150)
And just like that, BR has ratcheted up the intensity on their sale section with an additional 20% off. ALL final sale though. It appears a couple of new items have been added, but nothing crazy since last week. Discount should happen in your cart. No code needed.
Todd Snyder: 50+ new items added to their summer sale
- Timex Navi XL Automatic – $199 ($269)
- The Quilted Bomber – $144 FINAL ($298)
- LL Bean by Todd Snyder Camp Shoes – $279 ($349)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Marlin Automatic – $199 ($259)
It’s honestly tough to tell what’s new and what’s not. Seems like they scattered the new additions across their sale section (even if you do sort by “new” on the sale page). Stars of the show are those Timex watches. Watch out for final sale items. Plenty of those strewn about. No returns on anything marked as final.
Target: $10 off one in-store or online purchase of $50 w/ Target Circle
Worth another mention because it works on more than just clothes/shoes/accessories. I see you Dappered Dads, getting your kiddos ready for school. Every little bit helps this time of year.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: EXTRA30 = additional 30% off Sale items
- Hamilton Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Boot – $174.98 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Sole – $258.30 ($425)
- Factory 2nd – Park Avenue in Bordeaux, Black, Walnut, Coffee, or Chili – $209.30 ($395 )
- Strand Suede Oxford Sneaker in “Caper” – $87.47 ($295)
- Marin Double Monk Strap with Dainite Rubber Sole – $223.97 ($425)
Still running and one of the better deals AE has run in a significant amount of time. They’ve been pretty quiet. Full picks here.
Also worth a mention…
- Spier & Mackay: Core Suits have been restocked in Navy, Charcoal, & Medium Gray. Just $368 for one of those. That’s as good as you’ll find across the market as a whole for a half-canvas nice wool men’s suit.
- BR Factory: 50% off everything. Some exclusions apply.
- Huckberry: Their Made in the USA “10-year” hoodies have been restocked.
- J. Crew: They’ve brought back their 20% off for Students and Teachers discount through the end of the month. May be used up to four (4) times a month. To redeem in stores, you’ll have to present a valid college student or teacher ID at checkout. To redeem online, you’ll have to verify with the SheerID system, and then enter the unique code provided at checkout.