Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR Final Sale, Timex at Todd Snyder, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Banana Republic: EXTRA 20% off Final Sale Items (no code needed)

Banana Republic menswear

And just like that, BR has ratcheted up the intensity on their sale section with an additional 20% off. ALL final sale though. It appears a couple of new items have been added, but nothing crazy since last week. Discount should happen in your cart. No code needed.

 

Todd Snyder: 50+ new items added to their summer sale

Todd Snyder menswear

It’s honestly tough to tell what’s new and what’s not. Seems like they scattered the new additions across their sale section (even if you do sort by “new” on the sale page). Stars of the show are those Timex watches. Watch out for final sale items. Plenty of those strewn about. No returns on anything marked as final.

 

Target: $10 off one in-store or online purchase of $50 w/ Target Circle

Target shopping basket

Worth another mention because it works on more than just clothes/shoes/accessories. I see you Dappered Dads, getting your kiddos ready for school. Every little bit helps this time of year.

 

BONUS  Allen Edmonds: EXTRA30 = additional 30% off Sale items

Allen Edmonds shoes

Still running and one of the better deals AE has run in a significant amount of time. They’ve been pretty quiet. Full picks here.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Spier & Mackay: Core Suits have been restocked in Navy, Charcoal, & Medium Gray. Just $368 for one of those. That’s as good as you’ll find across the market as a whole for a half-canvas nice wool men’s suit.
  • BR Factory: 50% off everything. Some exclusions apply.
  • Huckberry: Their Made in the USA “10-year” hoodies have been restocked.
  • J. Crew: They’ve brought back their 20% off for Students and Teachers discount through the end of the month. May be used up to four (4) times a month. To redeem in stores, you’ll have to present a valid college student or teacher ID at checkout. To redeem online, you’ll have to verify with the SheerID system, and then enter the unique code provided at checkout.

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »