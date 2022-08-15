Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR Final Sale, Timex at Todd Snyder, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

And just like that, BR has ratcheted up the intensity on their sale section with an additional 20% off. ALL final sale though. It appears a couple of new items have been added, but nothing crazy since last week. Discount should happen in your cart. No code needed.

It’s honestly tough to tell what’s new and what’s not. Seems like they scattered the new additions across their sale section (even if you do sort by “new” on the sale page). Stars of the show are those Timex watches. Watch out for final sale items. Plenty of those strewn about. No returns on anything marked as final.

Worth another mention because it works on more than just clothes/shoes/accessories. I see you Dappered Dads, getting your kiddos ready for school. Every little bit helps this time of year.

Still running and one of the better deals AE has run in a significant amount of time. They’ve been pretty quiet. Full picks here.

Also worth a mention…