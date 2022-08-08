Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Final Sale big restock, Target Select Goodfellow Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A lot of long time BR customers (my hand is raised) have no idea what to make of BR right now. Here’s how it seems to be going:

They’ll introduce a new season worth of styles, but keep them pegged to full price for months. That just drives us long-timers to other brands who deliver something highly similar for significantly less, OR, we’ll head to brands that deliver a lot more for only a little more. Fast forward a few months of (maybe?) the stock not moving, and as the season comes to a close BR slashes prices and puts the goods at final sale… which a lot of us long timers are hesitant to dive into because final sale means no returns or exchanges. And if someone DOES bite on final sale, and by chance it doesn’t work, it’ll just leave a bad taste in their mouth, and BR will then lose a potential long-term customer.

They’re in a pickle. Or not. Maybe they’re printing money. I don’t know. They don’t share that kinda thing with us.

All that said. There are some real steals in there. As long as you avoid… whatever this kind of thing is.

Bit of a strange, scattershot selection. Some warm weather stuff, some jeans and more for fall. The great Target 2022 blowout continues. Reviews of a few of these items can be found over here in Ryan’s big round up. If you’d like some idea starters on how to work some of Target’s Goodfellow & Co. brand into your wardrobe, head here for our recent One Store Five Outfits.

Well that’s something. All made in the USA. Terrific materials and craftsmanship. Returns are pretty old-school though. You’re on the hook for return shipping charges, and they don’t provide a label or anything like that. Sizes are understandably scattered.

‘Ten percent? That’s like nothing at Old Navy. Why even bother mentioning it?”

Because Everyday Magic items are always excluded. Like, always. So while the styles might be anything but extraordinary, the 10% off in all actuality, truly is. That is, if you’re in the market for some basics and like what Old Navy has to offer. Code AMAZE ends today, 8/8/22.

Also worth a mention…