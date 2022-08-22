Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Old Navy Ultimate Chinos Sale, Grant Stone Coffee Suede, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Old Navy: 40% off (and it actually includes their “Ultimate” chinos this time) 

Old Navy Ultimate Chinos

40% is pretty good for Old Navy. And at 40% off, they usually exclude their bestsellers like their Ultimate Built-In Flex Chinos. Not this time though. No idea why, but… not this time. And after 1300+ online review, they’re still checking in at 4.8/5 stars. Pretty, pretty good. 40% off ends today, Monday 8/22. No code needed. Discount happens at checkout. Could they do something more for Labor Day? Maybe. But if they do, I wouldn’t be shocked if they excluded the ultimate chinos.

 

adidas: up to 50% off adiclub Members Sale

adidas sneakers and pants

Another one of those “you have to create an account with us” sales. It’s free, but you have to hand over your info and be logged in for the savings. Ends this Wednesday, 8/24. Tiro time. It could be Tiro time.

 

Grant Stone FINAL sale on Coffee Suede models

Grant Stone longwings

Say it ain’t so Grant Stone. Looks like they’re ending their run with Coffee Suede. Just a couple of options, the long wings and some tassel loafers. But the longwings really are something else. Full review here. No returns. None. Zilch. Read Adam’s fit perspective. He says go true to size for your Brannock. But still read his thoughts.

 

BONUS  Huckberry: New Made in the USA F&T Waxed Truckers in RELAXED – $268

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jackets

Sounds like the folks at Flint and Tinder heard all the beefcake beast modes out there saying “I can’t get into what you would call the ‘sharp, tailored look’ of the original trucker. Can we get something with a little more room? Please?” So they made one in a template with extra room in the body, extra length down the front, and longer sleeves.

They’ve also restocked the original fit. No sale or promotion, but these are excluded 99% of the time. I think, maybe once a year they get 15% off? If you’re lucky? It’s almost time, once again, to put Huckberry’s bestseller to work. Full review of the original fit can be found here.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Spier & Mackay: Core Suits have been restocked in Navy, Charcoal, & Medium Gray. Just $368 for one of those. That’s as good as you’ll find across the market as a whole for a half-canvas nice wool men’s suit.
  • Huckberry: Their Made in the USA “10-year” hoodies have been restocked.
  • J. Crew: 15% off some normally excluded stuff for rewards members with the code EXCLUSIVE. More details here if you’d like them. Also, they’ve brought back their 20% off for Students and Teachers discount through the end of the month. May be used up to four (4) times a month. To redeem in stores, you’ll have to present a valid college student or teacher ID at checkout. To redeem online, you’ll have to verify with the SheerID system, and then enter the unique code provided at checkout.

