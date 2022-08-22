Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Old Navy Ultimate Chinos Sale, Grant Stone Coffee Suede, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

40% is pretty good for Old Navy. And at 40% off, they usually exclude their bestsellers like their Ultimate Built-In Flex Chinos. Not this time though. No idea why, but… not this time. And after 1300+ online review, they’re still checking in at 4.8/5 stars. Pretty, pretty good. 40% off ends today, Monday 8/22. No code needed. Discount happens at checkout. Could they do something more for Labor Day? Maybe. But if they do, I wouldn’t be shocked if they excluded the ultimate chinos.

Another one of those “you have to create an account with us” sales. It’s free, but you have to hand over your info and be logged in for the savings. Ends this Wednesday, 8/24. Tiro time. It could be Tiro time.

Say it ain’t so Grant Stone. Looks like they’re ending their run with Coffee Suede. Just a couple of options, the long wings and some tassel loafers. But the longwings really are something else. Full review here. No returns. None. Zilch. Read Adam’s fit perspective. He says go true to size for your Brannock. But still read his thoughts.

Sounds like the folks at Flint and Tinder heard all the beefcake beast modes out there saying “I can’t get into what you would call the ‘sharp, tailored look’ of the original trucker. Can we get something with a little more room? Please?” So they made one in a template with extra room in the body, extra length down the front, and longer sleeves.

They’ve also restocked the original fit. No sale or promotion, but these are excluded 99% of the time. I think, maybe once a year they get 15% off? If you’re lucky? It’s almost time, once again, to put Huckberry’s bestseller to work. Full review of the original fit can be found here.

Also worth a mention…