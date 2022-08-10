10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Wool Trousers, a Different Kind of Floral Tie, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Looks like BR expired one extra 20% off final sale items code, but reupped with another. No returns or exchanges. Still time left to wear white. And BR’s luxe traveler jeans are as comfortable as it gets.

Because fall and winter are coming. And along with those seasons, comes the precipitation, slop, and mess of cold weather. Protect your suede shoes and boots with some of this stuff. Noticeably more expensive than cheaper competitors, but Saphir has a real reputation for quality in the shoe care business. And this stuff is more gentle on your shoes, thanks to being silicone-free.

Kinda like a floral. Kinda like a paisley. Only more muted, and thus, modern, than either of those two. The navy blue + sage green at the bottom of those three looks particularly good. Just keep the rest of your outfit dead simple.

Why on earth each size is stuck on its own product page, instead of having one page for the style and a size selection area, is beyond me. But they’re not terribly hard to find if you just scroll a bit. Our guy Ryan (pictured above) suggests sizing down since these knit joggers have a tendency to stretch out a bit while wearing. Size shown is an XS on 5’9″ / 155. Yes, XS. The pintuck (stitched line down the front of each leg) is super sharp, and makes your outfit look that much more put together.

A surprise gift from Mrs. Dappered. Cleans, lathers up great, the charcoal absorbs odor, and it has just enough exfoliating bits in there to scrub but not rip at your skin.

It’s a bit like a 20th century War and Peace, only it’s non fiction. A Pulitzer Prize winner which uses gripping prose and agile storytelling to describe just how the hell we humans bungled our way into World War I. There was actually a theory in the first decade of the 20th century that a war in Europe was all but impossible. Too many entanglements between economies, and thus, a prolonged war would mean total destruction not just for the defenders, but the aggressors as well. It was a very, very popular theory. Yeah how’d that work out? Human beings are a mess. Always have been, probably always will be. We are irrational, selfish apes capable of mental gymnastics which result in not just the destruction of others, but also of our own well-being. Which runs totally contrary to our self-centeredness.

Lost in the backwash of the recent Bushacre 2 blowout was that Amazon has also marked the Bushacre 3 down significantly. And the Bushacre 3 is much more comfortable than the 2. Once they launched, the 3 was stuck at full price for a while. No longer.

It’s two, two, two vests in one. And now that it’s an extra 30% off, it’s one quarter of the original price. Primaloft Gold 80 gram insulation.

Making your own cold brew coffee = Much less expensive than shop bought

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cold brew is great. It’s smooth, less acidic, and… expensive if you get it at your local coffee shop. Making your own at home is super easy as long as you plan ahead. The guy in the video above uses a Toddy Brewer. Nice to have, but far from necessary. You can use a stock pot and a cheesecloth to get the job done.

Another pick from the Banana Republic extra 20% off final sale items promo. Prices for wool trousers have spiked in recent years. To the point where getting them under $150 seems like a miracle. So sixty is quite good, albeit final sale and no returns. Which is a deal breaker for a lot of us. Don’t want to get stuck with something you don’t like, or, fits poorly enough a tailor can’t fix. If it’s a deal breaker for you (and it should be if you don’t have experience with BR’s slim fit), then try the J. Crew Bowery slim. $89 for those with their CHECKOUT code, but they aren’t final sale and can be returned or exchanged. Although sending them back through the mail will cost you a pre-paid label. Also shown at the top of the post in a post that got yours truly quite the reprimand in 4th grade. Mrs. Erkert HATED it when we sat on the back of the chairs. I was hardly a rebel, but tried it once, and got my name on the board WITH two checks next to it. Scandalous. I know.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.