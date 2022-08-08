Steal Alert: Clarks Bushacre 2 and some 3s at Amazon for $33

UPDATE: And just like that, Amazon has jacked the price up on the 3s to around $54 – $65 depending on size. That’s a pretty good deal. Freaking Amazon robots. They catch wind of a deal and they start raising the price. It’s like surge pricing at Uber.

Looks like Amazon is blowing out their Bushacres.

Top: Bushacre 2 in Beeswax or Taupe – $33

Bottom: Bushacre 3 in Beeswax – $33 NOPE now $60ish. Damned Amazon robots.

The Bushacre 2 is/was the more affordable alternative to the Clarks Original Desert boot. Unlike the O.G.-D.B, the Bushacre 2 doesn’t have a natural crepe rubber sole. It is also, according to many, noticeably less cushioned. To some, the Bushacre 2 is straight up uncomfortable. But that hasn’t stopped them from being a bestseller. YMMV of course. Everyone is different. Snowflakes. All of us. Sunset heart hands fart-noise it’s a Monday nobody is buying those magic beans today.

Meanwhile, The Bushacre 3 is the next generation of the B.A.-II, and cushioning and comfort have greatly improved.

Full comparison of the Bushacre 2, Bushacre 3, and Clarks Original Desert can be found here.

Both the 2 and 3 are seriously marked down to $33 at post time. Shipped AND sold by Amazon too. No sketchy 3rd party sellers. For now.

Big thanks to both our man Adam (he of the Clarks review round up battle royale) and reader Nathan Y. for the tips here.

That’s all. Carry on.

The Bushacre 3. These are almost certainly the best choice.