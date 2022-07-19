TUESDAY Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR’s Summer Sale, Warpstreme Joggers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

BR has updated their sale section with quite a bit of new stock + new reductions, and… Holy cow a code at Banana Republic! It’s been a few months. Big thanks to Dave C. for the tip. When combined with the additional 20% off BRAFF20 code, it’s one of the better sales they’ve run in recent memory, BUT (and it’s a big but) it’s almost all final sale stuff in there. Anything that ends in $.99 or $.97 is final sale and can’t be returned. Will be tagged as such on the product page. So tread carefully.

Can’t lie, it feels like a bit of an end-of-season clearance. Not a lot kicking about in there, but two favorites are heavily marked down and worth a mention. Also, it’s labeled as an “up to 30% off” sale, yet the MK1 Mechanical is 32.2% off, while the Marlin California is actually 31.8% off. Beats me. I understand nothing.

For the Lululemon lovers. Just make sure you know what works for you from their line, and what doesn’t. Because it’s all final sale, and thus, can’t be returned. Getting athletic gear that you don’t feel comfortable in is a drag. Sure you’ll try to force a few workouts in it here and there, but guaranteed it ends up at the bottom of your drawer, wallowing in the shame you feel about taking that gamble. And it’s Lululemon. So it’s an expensive gamble. Best to have previous experience with a certain line/article of clothing before picking anything up on final sale.

The Pick: The Chukka in Weatherproof Loden Suede – $238 FINAL ($298)

Speaking of Final Sale. But wait, here’s part of the description on those chukkas: “This product is highly limited in quantity and may never be in stock again.” Ah c’mon Taylor Stitch. Say it ain’t so. Those chukkas are terrific. For real. Full review here.

Also worth a mention…