Bonobos Extra 30% off Early Access (for some), Nordy Anniv. Ending, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

If you’re on the Bonobos email list, check your inbox. You might have gotten a user-specific extra 30% off code. Fine print says the “early access” codes run through today, 7/28, so perhaps it goes live to the public Friday? Everything should ship and return for free as long as you steer clear of the final sale section. But that stuff also is getting the additional 30% off.

Last weekend for this. Almost over. Full picks here, but good gravy a lot of it is sold out. Picks above here in the handful still have a good size selection at post time. And everything (say it with me) ships and returns for free. Yes, even the shoe trees. Prices go back up Monday.

It appears that Nike has added more than a handful of new goods to their “back to fall” extra 20% off sale. Code SCORE20 runs, allegedly, clear through August 6th. Maybe they also got hit by the current feast/famine nature of supply chains and have to blow out excess inventory? Those Blazer ’77 Premiums look pretty great.

The Pick: 36mm MK1 Mechanical Field – $99 ($199)

Holy crud. Like Nike, this feels a lot like a supply chain bit Timex in the butt. At least with the Mk1 Mechanical. The rest of the sale is pretty “mneh”… but you couldn’t get the Mk1 for a while. It was plumb sold out. Now they’ve chopped the price in half. Review here if you’d like it.

To say sizes are scattered would be an understatement. Even on the picks above. Apologies for that, but this is the very, very, VERY end of the end of their sale. So it’s a mega clearance and it’s all final sale. No returns on this extra 20% off stuff. And a reminder that Mr. Porter is not the norm here on Dappered. They sell $675 t-shirts. They sell other things too, but… yeah. Not usually heading over there unless it’s sale time. And even then.

Runs through Monday. Big hopes that with their new menswear designer’s first collection, comes a bit more stability to the men’s side of the catalog. Meaning: Less cheap fashioney looking stuff, and more of the updated classics a lot of us love J. Crew for making. Of which, a few are mentioned above here.

Also worth a mention: