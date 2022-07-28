Bonobos Extra 30% off Early Access (for some), Nordy Anniv. Ending, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale items for VIPs (check your email)
- Premium Italian V.B.C. 90% wool / 10% cashmere Suit – $490 – $560 ($1000) Charcoal, Navy, or “Bright” Navy
- Unconstructed Italian Wool/Cotton/Linen Grey Melange Plaid Blazer – $210 ($450)
- Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt – $34.30 – $41.30 ($79) 33 colors/patterns
- Jersey (t-shirt fabric) Riviera Shirt – $34.30 – $41.30 ($79) 24 colors/patterns
If you’re on the Bonobos email list, check your inbox. You might have gotten a user-specific extra 30% off code. Fine print says the “early access” codes run through today, 7/28, so perhaps it goes live to the public Friday? Everything should ship and return for free as long as you steer clear of the final sale section. But that stuff also is getting the additional 30% off.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale Prices go back up MONDAY 8/1
- Allen Edmonds Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford – $269.99 ($395)
- Ray-Ban 55mm Rectangular Sunglasses – $99.99 ($172)
- Blake McKay Jay Low Top Sneaker – $84.99 ($125.99)
- Nordstrom Made in the USA Cedar Shoe Trees – $15.99 ($19.95)
- Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers – $35.90 ($59)
Last weekend for this. Almost over. Full picks here, but good gravy a lot of it is sold out. Picks above here in the handful still have a good size selection at post time. And everything (say it with me) ships and returns for free. Yes, even the shoe trees. Prices go back up Monday.
Nike: Extra 20% off select w/ SCORE20 (& new items added?)
- Jordan Series ES – $58.37 ($80)
- Nike Waffle One Crater – $58.37 ($110)
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Premium – $72.77 ($100)
It appears that Nike has added more than a handful of new goods to their “back to fall” extra 20% off sale. Code SCORE20 runs, allegedly, clear through August 6th. Maybe they also got hit by the current feast/famine nature of supply chains and have to blow out excess inventory? Those Blazer ’77 Premiums look pretty great.
Timex: Up to 50% off Select Watches (no code needed)
The Pick: 36mm MK1 Mechanical Field – $99 ($199)
Holy crud. Like Nike, this feels a lot like a supply chain bit Timex in the butt. At least with the Mk1 Mechanical. The rest of the sale is pretty “mneh”… but you couldn’t get the Mk1 for a while. It was plumb sold out. Now they’ve chopped the price in half. Review here if you’d like it.
Mr. Porter: Extra 20% off select FINAL Sale items
- MR P. Funnel-Neck Shearling Jacket – $594 FINAL ($1485)
- Alex Mill Cable-Knit Rollneck Sweater – $74 FINAL ($185)
- Made in Italy MR P. Contrast-Tipped Cotton Polo Shirt – $98.40 FINAL ($205)
- Made in Italy MR P. Herringbone Merino Wool Scarf in Camel or Blue – $42 – $56 FINAL ($175)
- MR P. Larry Suede Sneakers – $114 FINAL ($285)
- Made in Italy MR P. Ombré Ribbed Merino Wool Zip-Up Sweater – $131.20 FINAL ($410)
To say sizes are scattered would be an understatement. Even on the picks above. Apologies for that, but this is the very, very, VERY end of the end of their sale. So it’s a mega clearance and it’s all final sale. No returns on this extra 20% off stuff. And a reminder that Mr. Porter is not the norm here on Dappered. They sell $675 t-shirts. They sell other things too, but… yeah. Not usually heading over there unless it’s sale time. And even then.
BONUS J. Crew: 30% off select full price, extra 50% off final sale w/ SHOPNOW
- Made in Italy MacAlister boot in suede – $110.60 ($158) just featured over here
- Made in Italy MacAlister boot in leather – $110.60 ($168) full review over here
- Bowery Slim-fit pant in stretch four-season wool blend – $89.60 ($128)
- Bowery Slim-fit dress pant in stretch chino – $68.60 ($98)
- Slim dock pant in stretch cotton-Cordura nylon – $62.65 ($89.50)
- Slim Broken-in organic cotton oxford shirt in stripe – $55.65 ($79.50)
- Broken-in henley – $34.65 ($49.50)
- Secret Wash organic cotton poplin shirt – $55.65 ($79.50)
Runs through Monday. Big hopes that with their new menswear designer’s first collection, comes a bit more stability to the men’s side of the catalog. Meaning: Less cheap fashioney looking stuff, and more of the updated classics a lot of us love J. Crew for making. Of which, a few are mentioned above here.
Also worth a mention:
- Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off sale items w/ SALE20
- Banana Republic: Their summer sale is going on and allegedly got some new items added to it.
- Nike: Up to 60% off “back to fall” sale + extra 20% off w/ SCORE20