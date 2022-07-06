The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Room

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

You’ve probably noticed that light, bright décor is very much the trend these days. Minimalist Scandinavian style has captured the attention of the decorating world. Whites, beiges, browns… this palate creates a light, neutral, natural living space. But it can also be, well, bland. But here’s a recent Style Scenario that featured those neutral colors, but also incorporated the colors of bright summer days:

Let’s decorate a dining area utilizing the color palate from this look, while leaning towards that Scandinavian influence. The greens in this room will be toned down from that bright sea green color of the pants, but as always, you do you.

The Table: Clarksburg Cross Leg Wood Dining Table – $187.50 ($250). A nice table for either a small dining area, or a breakfast nook. You’re only going to sit four people max at this table comfortably, so if you like hosting big dinners you’re going to want to find something bigger. But if this fits your space, it’s a handsome table with some cool lines to it.

The Chairs: Copley Upholstered Dining Chair Set of 2 – $97.50 ($130). That price is for two chairs, so double it to create seating for four. The “forest green” option is shown in the graphic, but there are currently 14 color options to choose from, so you should be able to find a color that suits your purposes.

The Rug: SAFAVIEH Courtyard 6’7″ x 6’7″ Round Rug – $84.57. Going with an indoor/outdoor rug here for a few different reasons. First, the ease of cleaning, since you will be eating food over this rug. And second, it’s very low “pile”. A high pile rug will make it awkward to pull chairs out, and may create some wonkiness in height difference between the front and back legs when the chair is pulled out.

The Table-top Tray: SUJUN Matte Black Metal Tray – $17.99. A tray atop a table can add a decorative element, and a designated space to keep salt and pepper shakers, small plants, napkins, etc. Plus gathering these things on a tray makes them easy to move should you need the table cleared.

The Salt & Pepper Grinders: Menu Peppercorn Grinder & Sea Salt Grinder – $94.95. Looking for stupidly expensive salt and pepper grinders? Here you go. But here’s why they made this scenario: they’re a really good looking functional piece. Unlike regular salt and pepper shakers, these fit perfectly into the theme of the room, and they’ll look good sitting on the table. Be warned, they’re fairly large.

The Dishes: Siterra Painter’s Palette 16 Piece Dinnerware Set – $61.99. An earthy, neutral toned dining set that will still add some color. Fun if you don’t like everything matchy-matchy.

The Placemats: SHACOS Round Table Placemats set of 4 – $12.98. Placemats specifically designed to take advantage of the shape of a round table, ensuring that the mats don’t overlap each other like they might if they were rectangular.

The Flatware: Herogo 20-Piece Matte Silverware Set for 4 – $20.99. Simple and affordable. The matte look works well in a dining set that is going for a more naturalistic feel, as often Scandinavian designs do.

The Wall Decor: Madison Park Mandal Printed Wood Wall Decor 3 Piece Set – $118.79. Not everyone’s cup of tea, but this wall set somewhat reflects the pattern in the belt featured in the style scenario. An easy way to quickly get a wall filled.