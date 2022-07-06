Most Wanted Affordable Style – July 2022

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Because it’ll never go out of style, it looks great with everything at any time of year, and Suitsupply is somehow still cranking these out in Vitale Barberis Canonico Italian hopsack wool for a relatively reasonable price. Just half lined in the back. Patch pockets & the texture to the fabric keep it from looking like a wayward suit jacket. Put it on and it’ll make you look sharper, stronger, and smarter. Not saying it’s fair that a simple piece of clothing can do that, but that’s how the garment, its geometry, and its details evolved. Ships and returns for free.

For those that prefer natural materials over tech-wear, and also want to support Made in the USA brands & goods. Cut and sewn in Los Angeles from 100% American grown Supima cotton.

HHHHNNNNNNNGHHHH.

“…will be available at selected Seiko Boutiques and other retail stores worldwide in July 2022.”

Availability could be limited? Might be hard to get your hands on one for a bit. 42.5mm, 24-jewel automatic movement, exhibition case back, 41 hour power reserve. Because keeping track of what time it is in some far-flung locale can be fun.

Short sleeve print-fabric shirts can go “wrong” in a hurry (obligatory acknowledgement that all style is subjective). Especially floral print shirts. You don’t want to look cheap, like a tourist, or worse yet… like a cheap tourist. But thankfully Bonobos consistently nails it. A trim fit, bold & bright & contemporary looking patterns, a button down collar (no floppy sloppys please), and t-shirt like knit jersey fabric make these warm weather winners. They just cost a lot. They’re great. But they make you pay for it.

Attention all chinos/chukkas/polo fans. Drops to $69.95 when the Anniversary Sale launches on Friday July 15th. Just because they’re lighter in shade doesn’t mean they have to be relegated to similarly light chinos. Try them with medium to darker gray pants and a navy polo. I wear something similar with the obsidian shade of Lululemon commission or ABC pants. Does just fine. A nice “pop” of color instead of the usual dark brown chukkas most of us would otherwise reach for

If you’ve got the basic solids covered, and usually keep it simple/minimal with your shirts (and ties), then a muted Prince of Wales check suit like this one from Spier can be a great addition to your wardrobe. It adds visual depth without getting overly bold, which makes it a perfect pairing with white and light blue shirts. Princes have gone up everywhere. That’s no secret. Yet these are still under $400 at Spier. Slim or contemporary fits.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.