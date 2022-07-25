Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Brooks Brothers 1818 Suits Sale, Nike Extra 20% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Gotta buy two suits to get the deal. The Brooks Brothers 1818 line is made in the USA or Italy, uses really nice Italian fabrics and internal canvassing, and they hand tailor the arm openings for ease of movement. I think they just added this to their semi-annual sale event? Don’t recall this being part of it from the start. Semi-annual sale ends tomorrow. And therefor, so does the two for $1599 deal. Breaks down to about 27% – 33% off, depending on the suits you get.

Nice to see the Air Max Pre-Day (super comfortable, classic meets future design) and the Infinity Run Flyknits in this sale. And classic waffle trainers for $62 is a nice cut too. They certainly won’t have the “squish” of the pre-day, but the price is right. And yes, these sneakers sure do look similar. But the template they follow should go with a lot of dressed-down (casual and or athleisure) gear. Keep it simple, right? Full review of the Air Max Pre-Day can be found here.

Last day for this. But honestly, don’t know what happens after today. Doesn’t seem like it’d be like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale where prices would rise on all these goods? Maybe they’d go back on some of them? Lots of question marks here, because I genuinely don’t know what “this ends today” means. Could see the Rhodes boots going back to full price, being that boot season is coming up quick. But maybe they’ll stay at the marked down price. Who knows. Full picks here if you’d like them.

Also worth a mention…