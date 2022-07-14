TheTieBar Extra 25% off Sale, Charles Tyrwhitt Summer Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Tie Bar: Extra 25% off FINAL Sale Items
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Long Sleeve Polos – $24.38 FINAL ($65) multiple colors
- Trellis Plaid Navy Pocket Square – $3.75 FINAL ($10)
- Petite Gingham Royal Blue Pocket Square – $3.75 FINAL ($10)
- Textured Stripe Dress Shirt – $31.50 FINAL ($60) four colors
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool V-Neck – $22.50 FINAL ($60)
It’s their semi-annual sale, and it appears they’re quite serious about blowing out their sale-section inventory. No code here. Extra 25% happens at checkout. Runs through tomorrow, Friday 7/15. Appears to be all final sale, so no returns on any of this stuff. Also know that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50.
Allen Edmonds: AE 100 Limited Edition Mora Double Monks – $395
They’re not on sale (maybe at some point?) but Allen Edmonds just released a limited edition Mora Double Monk to celebrate their 100th anniversary. The navy and “vintage hickory” will be a reach, style-wise, for most of us. But the burgundy pair could be a home run. Assuming they’re reddish brown, and not RED RED RED in person.
Charles Tyrwhitt: Up to 60% off during their summer sale
- Navy Windowpane Check Merino Wool Suit – $249 ($399)
- Italian Wool Pants – $99 ($199)
- 70% wool / 30% silk English Rose Pocket Square – $29 ($49)
- Silk Toaster Print Pocket Square – $18 ($25)
- Goodyear Welted Suede Oxford Shoes in Walnut Brown – $169 ($249)
- Merino Hooded Zip Through Sweater – $89 ($119) four colors
Toaster print pocketsquare! Remember, CT is based in the UK and shipping is brutal right now. It’s $17.95. Ouch. And it doesn’t look like they’re offering a “spend XYZ to get free shipping” offer at present.
FormFunctionForm: 30% off w/ TenFFFingYears
- Charette Wallet – $61.60 ($88)
- FFF Button-Stud Watchband – $22.40 ($32) the o.g.! so many colors. like, all the colors.
Celebrating a decade of business. That’s incredible. Also, that’s as big a discount as they’ve ever done. Runs through Sunday 7/16. Note: Shawn the owner/head-man is on vacation, so give them a little extra time to fulfill the orders. Horween leathers, and the truest definition of “hand crafted” here in the USA.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale Begins Friday 12:01am ET
- Allen Edmonds Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford – $269.99 ($395)
- Made in Canada Ted Baker Trim Fit Wool Suits – $564.90 ($848)
- Blake McKay Jay Low Top Sneaker – $84.99 ($125.99)
- Nordstrom Made in the USA Cedar Shoe Trees – $15.99 ($19.95)
Quite a way to end the madness that was this week. Traditionally, it’s one of the better sales of the year. Spendy stuff. Inexpensive stuff. Trendy stuff. Timeless stuff. SIXTEEN DOLLAR SHOE TREES which are also made in the USA and ship and return for free. And as always, everything ships and returns for free. From their preview, it appears to be good this year. Maybe not an all-timer, but still really good.
BONUS Nike: Extra 20% off for members w/ READY20
The Pick: Nike Air-Max Pre-Day – $108 ($135)
And they’ve honestly added a few new items. Full picks here, but those Air Max Pre-Day sneakers in the classic black and white scheme are getting a very rare 20% off. Review can be found here. Code READY20 ends tonight at 7pm PT.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: Their Core Temp shorts are still on sale. Normally $90, now $55.
- Bonobos: They’ve got some new arrivals just in.