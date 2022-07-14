TheTieBar Extra 25% off Sale, Charles Tyrwhitt Summer Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s their semi-annual sale, and it appears they’re quite serious about blowing out their sale-section inventory. No code here. Extra 25% happens at checkout. Runs through tomorrow, Friday 7/15. Appears to be all final sale, so no returns on any of this stuff. Also know that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50.

They’re not on sale (maybe at some point?) but Allen Edmonds just released a limited edition Mora Double Monk to celebrate their 100th anniversary. The navy and “vintage hickory” will be a reach, style-wise, for most of us. But the burgundy pair could be a home run. Assuming they’re reddish brown, and not RED RED RED in person.

Toaster print pocketsquare! Remember, CT is based in the UK and shipping is brutal right now. It’s $17.95. Ouch. And it doesn’t look like they’re offering a “spend XYZ to get free shipping” offer at present.

Celebrating a decade of business. That’s incredible. Also, that’s as big a discount as they’ve ever done. Runs through Sunday 7/16. Note: Shawn the owner/head-man is on vacation, so give them a little extra time to fulfill the orders. Horween leathers, and the truest definition of “hand crafted” here in the USA.

Quite a way to end the madness that was this week. Traditionally, it’s one of the better sales of the year. Spendy stuff. Inexpensive stuff. Trendy stuff. Timeless stuff. SIXTEEN DOLLAR SHOE TREES which are also made in the USA and ship and return for free. And as always, everything ships and returns for free. From their preview, it appears to be good this year. Maybe not an all-timer, but still really good.

The Pick: Nike Air-Max Pre-Day – $108 ($135)

And they’ve honestly added a few new items. Full picks here, but those Air Max Pre-Day sneakers in the classic black and white scheme are getting a very rare 20% off. Review can be found here. Code READY20 ends tonight at 7pm PT.

Also worth a mention: