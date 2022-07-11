Steal Alert: Nike Extra 20% off select for Members

And to think. Prime Day hasn’t even launched yet.

Nike is the next one in the ring to take a shot at Amazon before Prime Day gets rolling tomorrow.

Sure Dappered is a site that recommends crisp dress shirts, oxfords, and tailored suits. But we’ve talked about the importance of exercise. And part of that is also looking good and being comfortable while you’re sweating.

That, and athleisure is huge.

Gotta be a member/have a log in with Nike to apply that READY20 code at checkout, but it’s a simple email sign up. Nothing too invasive.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Tomorrow, Prime Day. Yay for cocoa butter and camping supplies. But geeze. All this cutthroat consumer capitalism can wear on a guy. I feel like I want to shut it all down, go off the grid, and start weaving my own clothes out of grass clippings and cat hair. Yet due to allergens in said hypothetical self-created clothing, it’d be hard to go full hermit when one would need a constant supply of Flonase.

See you tomorrow for Prime Day.

Oh, they have Flonase!