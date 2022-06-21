Dappered

TUESDAY Men’s Sales Tripod – Ledbury 30% off Select, BR Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Ledbury: 30% off select 

Ledbury menswear

Just a heads up that sizes in the tailored fit option are a bit scattered. They make classic fit too, of course. And those sneakers look… rich. They aren’t cheap, that’s for sure. Made in Italy. And yes, I understand not everyone loves the fancy-white-sneaker-thing. I acknowledge we have almost certainly hit peak fancy-white-sneaker (if not pre-pandemic). Yet some of us still have a soft spot for them.

 

Spier & Mackay: 20% off select w/ FLASH

Spier and Mackay jackets

Bit of a random assortment of goods. But those tropical wool (!) bombers and tech-wool field jackets look legit. Ends tonight, Tuesday 6/21.

 

Banana Republic: 37% – 38% off select shoes

Banana Republic Shoes

Bit of a quiet shoe sale going on at BR right now, and it’s limited in styles but it’s some of their classics. Those wingtips have been around for years, and for good reason. They’re not gonna last you a lifetime, but they’ll get the job done for plenty of us smart casual/business casual/sometimes but not always suit-wearing worker-bees. Part of their select “style spotlight” quiet sale section.

 

BONUS Nodus: Avalon II restocks are coming (6/22 & 6/29)

Nodus Avalon watch

  • BRONZE ($749) restock = This Wednesday at 9am PT / Noon ET
  • Stainless ($700) restock = The following Wednesday, June 29th at 9am PT / Noon ET

Great to hear that the Nodus folks are getting their excellent Avalon II back in stock. Bronze comes in first, this Wednesday. Stainless to follow the following week. Full review here if you’d like it.

 

BONUS II  Amazon: Prime Day(s) has been announced: July 12th and 13th this year.

Amazon box on man's head

That’s a Tuesday and a Wednesday. That’s just a couple of days before the big Nordstrom Anniversary Sale goes live to everyone, on Friday July 15th. Obviously not the same inventory (Amazon and Nordstrom don’t have much in common), but it still feels like Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium tries to beat Nordy to the punch/dollars every year. Yes we’ll have picks. Both for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and Amazon too. CHICKEN HARNESS. (it was part of Prime Day last year. The harness.)

 

Also worth a mention…

