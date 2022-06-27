Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Taylor Stitch Summer Sale, 365 Shorts Deal, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Taylor Stitch: Up to 30% off sitewide
- The Chukka in Weatherproof Loden Suede – $208.60 ($298) review here
- The Trench Boot in Whiskey – $243.60 ($348)
- The Moto Boot in Weatherproof Snuff Suede – $243.60 ($348)
- The Heavy Bag Polo in Navy & Ash Stripe – $47.60 ($68)
- The Slim Foundation Pant – $93.75 ($125)
- Made in Italy Merino Blend Socks – $18 ($22)
Runs clear through the 4th. Free shipping and free returns (unless it’s in their last call/final sale section). Seems to be just about everything on their site, with very few exclusions. Even though it’s not boot season, their Goodyear welted boots are really, really good. Full review of those chukkas can be found here. Also… SOCKS.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off Final Sale Items (new items added) w/ SPLASH
- Stretch Seersucker Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket & matching trouser = $159.99 FINAL ($356)
- 484 Slim-fit jean in one-year or five-year wash – $57.49 FINAL ($128)
- Garment-dyed slub cotton short-sleeve henley – $13.49 FINAL ($39.50)
- Cotton-silk piqué sweater – $32.49 FINAL ($89.50)
- Cotton crewneck sweater in garter stitch – $24.49 FINAL ($59.50)
- 770 Straight-fit chino pant in stretch slub cotton-linen – $36.49 FINAL ($89.50)
After a month or so of stagnation, J. Crew’s sale section is picking up again. More than a handful of new items have been added. All final sale. No returns. What’s NOT final sale is the separate, “up to” 50% off swim, shorts, and more event. But please don’t try on the swim trunks commando. Nobody wants anything back that your man-propellor has come into direct contact with.
Huckberry: $20 off 365 Shorts when you buy 2 pairs – $108 ($128)
$64 a pop, unless you buy two pairs and then they’ll knock $20 off the total at checkout. 98% cotton, 2% spandex, and garment dyed for softness.
BONUS Lululemon Commission Pant Classic Fit Restock in Grey Sage, Silver Drop, & Artifact – $128
- Lululemon Commission Pant Classic Fit – $128
- Lululemon Commission Pant Slim Fit – $128
- Lululemon Commission ABC Pant Slim Fit – $128
Sound the $128 pants klaxon. The Classic (but not billowy) Commission Pant has been restocked in a few colors in the 30″ inseam. Slim Fits are fully restocked as well as taller and shorter inseams. But if you’re on #teamaverage (me too!) then seeing a 30″ inseam + classic fits back in stock, at least in a few colors, is encouraging.
Also worth a mention…
- Brooks Brothers: 40% – 70% off select during their summer sale w/ new items added. Picks here, a one-store, five outfits post.
- Target: $15 off $50 home decor items when you log in to your Target Circle account and apply the offer.
- END: Their Summer Sale is underway.
- Nike: Up to 50% off during their summer sale