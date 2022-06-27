Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Taylor Stitch Summer Sale, 365 Shorts Deal, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Runs clear through the 4th. Free shipping and free returns (unless it’s in their last call/final sale section). Seems to be just about everything on their site, with very few exclusions. Even though it’s not boot season, their Goodyear welted boots are really, really good. Full review of those chukkas can be found here. Also… SOCKS.

After a month or so of stagnation, J. Crew’s sale section is picking up again. More than a handful of new items have been added. All final sale. No returns. What’s NOT final sale is the separate, “up to” 50% off swim, shorts, and more event. But please don’t try on the swim trunks commando. Nobody wants anything back that your man-propellor has come into direct contact with.

$64 a pop, unless you buy two pairs and then they’ll knock $20 off the total at checkout. 98% cotton, 2% spandex, and garment dyed for softness.

Sound the $128 pants klaxon. The Classic (but not billowy) Commission Pant has been restocked in a few colors in the 30″ inseam. Slim Fits are fully restocked as well as taller and shorter inseams. But if you’re on #teamaverage (me too!) then seeing a 30″ inseam + classic fits back in stock, at least in a few colors, is encouraging.

Also worth a mention…