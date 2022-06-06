Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Final Sale Restock, Allen Edmonds Dad’s Day Sale, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Banana Republic: New Styles Added to Up to 50% off (or more) FINAL Sale

Banana Republic menswear

Looks like a restock has happened. Do note that some of the stuff in the BR Final Section is a really, really good deal. Blowout-level prices. Yet other stuff is decidedly NOT a good deal (like, less than a 30% off discount) and still final sale. So you’ve got to be pretty careful here. No returns on any of this stuff. Picks above have been limited to the blowout-level prices.

 

Allen Edmonds: Father’s Day Sale

Allen Edmonds shoes

Pricing is all over the place and discounts are all over the site. So it’s a bit confusing. Strands and Park Avenues are excluded. Stand out is probably the Fifth Avenue with the Dainite Sole for $255, although those were at $247 during the extra 25% off deal they ran over the long weekend. I also believe this might be the first time the Chili Liverpool Chelseas have gone on sale? They released them in that color not that long ago. Pretty, pretty good.

 

Target: 20% off Men’s Shorts

Target men's shorts

Perfect. Just in time for summer to really start heating up. In depth reviews of those shorts can be found in Ryan’s Goodfellow round-up over here. Shorts specifically shown above are the 7″ Chino in light blue, and the 8″ pull-on shorts in carnation red. Light blue chino shorts are a size 30, while the red drawstring shorts are a size small. Ryan is 5’9″/160.

 

BONUS  Nike: New Air Max Pre-Day in Gray has landed – $130

Nike Air Max Pre-Day in Gray

For those of us who lean on blues, browns, and grays, this new and decidedly unflashy colorway for the mega comfortable Nike Air Max Pre-Day is an enormously welcome sight. A mashup of retro + contemporary + future styling, with a hefty dose of cushion. Those’ll get the crud worn out of them with all sorts of casual and athleisure outfits. Full review of the Air Max Pre-Day (in black and white) can be found here.

 

BONUS II  Kent Wang: They’ve restocked their polos – $75

Kent Wang polos

Colors. So many colors. And a few striped options as well. Size shown above is a small on Ryan who is 5’9″/160. Not cheap. But a legend in the #menswear sphere. Per the site, “The collar is constructed like a woven shirt with a collarband and two layers of self fabric, instead of the typical single layer of ribbed fabric that loses its shape quickly. And all that effort is well worth it. The collar is darn near perfect. Solid, but not stiff. Honest to goodness mother of pearl buttons that have a satisfying heft when plugging them through the buttonholes. Split hems on the sides is a nice touch, as is the classy spread collar. And although pique polos are not a personal favorite, the texture is gorgeous. I’d put it between a slim and a standard fit, and while the cut is very modern, the arm openings do have some wiggle room.”

 

Also worth a mention…

