$39 Charles Tyrwhitt Shirts and Polos, Nordy’s Ray Ban Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Looks like Nordstrom is price matching (with Macy’s maybe?) a bunch of their Ray-Bans. Pretty significant reductions too. And since it’s mainline Nordstrom, they ship and return for free. Which is key with sunglasses, since shades can often look a lot better on the shelf (or internet) than on your face.

Works out to 21.5% off. Which isn’t a ton. And $55 is hardly cheap for shorts. But for those of us devotees to the Banana Republic Core Temp Chino, this is at least something to get us on our way into shorts season.

Nice deal, but shipping is brutal right now. It’s $17.95. Ouch. And it doesn’t look like they’re offering a “spend XYZ to get free shipping” offer at present. Also know that while the smart jersey polos are pretty darn terrific (and look great with chinos, dress trousers, and even under sportcoats and suits), they’re lay flat to dry. And they can shrink if you dry them. I’ve had a couple shrink “up” in terms of length. So be careful with that.

Heads up. So this isn’t just clothes related, but Target has basically admitted to getting the start of 2022 wrong in terms of what they had in stock. Meaning: They’ve got too much stuff, and they claim they’re preparing to blow out their inventory in the not terribly distant future. Worth keeping an eye on for fans of Tar-zhay. In depth reviews of those shorts can be found in Ryan’s Goodfellow round-up over here. Shorts specifically shown above are the 7″ Chino in light blue, and the 8″ pull-on shorts in carnation red. Light blue chino shorts are a size 30, while the red drawstring shorts are a size small. Ryan is 5’9″/160.

A couple more picks from the bizarrely good Macy’s 25% off select watches deal. Original picks here, including Hamilton Intra-Matic chronos, the classic 42mm Automatic Khaki Field, etc.

Also worth a mention: