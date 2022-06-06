Quick (normal-ish) Picks: The Mr. Porter Sale is Live

Mr. Porter: Up to 50% off during their sale
Buried within the absolutely half-baked-Alaska, Bananas Foster, Bat-shat crazy, luxury/high-end/fashion-y/big-spender boogie-down that is a rare Mr. Porter Sale…
…there’s usually some normal stuff.
Well, normal for Mr. Porter. It is a place which sells $200 cargo shorts and $400 Espadrilles.
- adidas Stan Smith Primegreen Sneakers – $66.50 ($95)
- Common Projects Achilles Suede Sneakers – $264.40 ($440)
- Nike Blazer Low ’77 – $59.50 ($85)
- Schott Suede-Trimmed Full-Grain Leather Jacket – $575 ($1150)
- Filson Leather Duffel – $861 ($1,230)
- Baracuta G9 Original Slim-Fit Suede Harrington Jacket – $520 ($1,040)
- Q Timex 1975 – $140 ($200)
- Timex Hand Wind Mechanical Expedition North – $115 ($230)
- Timex Hand Wind Mechanical Expedition North – $125 ($230)
- Timex Marlin Mechanical 34mm – $140 ($200) review here
- Filson Original Rugged Twill Briefcase – $201 ($335)
- Persol Tortoiseshell Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses – $189 ($315)
- Filson Cordura Ripstop Briefcase – $136.50 ($195)
The sale prices on those Timex watches are of particular note.
Returns have to be done within 28 days. And frankly, their return policy is a little fuzzy (and they’re no stranger to complaints about their customer service being posted online), and it’s hard to tell if you’d be out some cash for return shipping charges/a pre paid label. You do have to create an account with them to make a return, unless you want to dial up customer service.
Got all that?
That’s all.
Carry on.