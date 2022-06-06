Quick (normal-ish) Picks: The Mr. Porter Sale is Live

Buried within the absolutely half-baked-Alaska, Bananas Foster, Bat-shat crazy, luxury/high-end/fashion-y/big-spender boogie-down that is a rare Mr. Porter Sale…

…there’s usually some normal stuff.

Well, normal for Mr. Porter. It is a place which sells $200 cargo shorts and $400 Espadrilles.

The sale prices on those Timex watches are of particular note.

Returns have to be done within 28 days. And frankly, their return policy is a little fuzzy (and they’re no stranger to complaints about their customer service being posted online), and it’s hard to tell if you’d be out some cash for return shipping charges/a pre paid label. You do have to create an account with them to make a return, unless you want to dial up customer service.

Got all that?

GASOLINE FIGHT.

That’s all.

Carry on.