10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – USA Made tees and hats, a linen blazer for summer, & More

A micro floral-print pocket square is kinda the perfect warm weather dressed up accessory. Even for (especially for?) the minimalists that walk amongst us. Looks terrific with a solid suit, white or light blue shirt, and sharp suede or smooth leather shoes. It’s such a basic combination (tailored suit or sportcoat/trousers, dress shirt, micro-print floral pocket square). But boy does it work. It’s simple, it’s classy, and the floral print pocket square makes it fun without getting goofy.

“The Reddy Kilowatt character first appeared in 1926, and was used for several decades by power utilities to promote the use of electric power and safe electricity. This cap was worn in the 1940s at a time when many companies (including public utilities) sponsored amateur and semi-pro ballclubs.” Who doesn’t like electricity? Especially safe electricity? Go fight WIN safe electricity!

Something for putting your feet up, magazines on, or to rest a guest’s tuckus upon. 17 Inches (H) x 22 Inches (W) x 16 Inches. On sale, often, for under $75.

Everyone and their mother has started to make Non Alcoholic beers. Or at least they’ve started trying to. Much of them are pretty bad. Bravus is not. They’re the standard, and they make shockingly tasty non-alcoholic brews. Beer is delicious. Especially on a hot summer day. But too many beers on a hot summer day can leave you sweaty, red faced, and as bloated as a cruise ship chartered by Cracker Barrel corporate. Mix in an N/A. Or make it an N/A kinda day (or night), you’ll impress the rest, provide a safe ride home, and wake up feeling awesome. *NOTE: While some stores are starting to carry Bravus, not all do. I find ordering direct through them, at $49.99 for a 24 pack w/ free shipping, is the way to go.

This tiny corner of the internet’s resident reader Rock Stars have a new song out. And it’s the flex-powered locomotive this summer needs.

Hard left turn: The world is often a terrible, depressing, turd-bag of disappointment or worse. Yet all we can do is our best. If you’re doing your best, whether that’s resulting in Casio or Rolex level feedback, you have got to celebrate those wins. Because Omega or Invicta, they are equal when measured on the “am I doing my best?” scale… which is the only unit of measurement that matters.

Tarek Jafar and Justin Tessier have been busting their humps for yearrrrrrrs. And they deserve every ounce of success they get. Go see them. Have a night. Celebrate your wins. Then get back to work.

Cheap. Fingers crossed that it’s not chopped in the tail, and the sleeve buttons are non-functioning for easy tailoring. 54% linen, 44% cotton, 2% spandex fabric is a big plus, since you’ll get the linen texture and airiness, with enough cotton to lend a little structure. No lining in the back for breathability. Will probably show up needing work at a tailor, but that’s not unexpected, and once you get it dialed in, it could be a terrific warm-weather months companion.

A summer standard. But know they run long. I’m a 32″ waist in most pants and the size medium is on the long end of maybe-okay. For a belt-to-belt comparison, it’s approximately the same length as my 34″ basic belt from GAP. If you think you’re in-between sizes, then size down. Has gone on sale during recent codes/promos/events.

While some of us stick to solids and stripes, a vintage-y looking (or just plain vintage) graphic tee can be a guilty style pleasure. No guilt here, since they’re made in the USA with designs celebrating the goofiness that is the American Roadside Attraction. “Ask us about our hourly rates.” Indeed. Sold by Bespoke Post.

7” tapered fit. Built-in “BreezeKnit” liner that fits like a boxer-brief instead of a traditional mesh liner. Two water-draining front pockets, a metal tipped drawcord, back welt pocket with a hidden zipper. 80% recycled polyester, 12% cotton, 8% spandex. Lining is 92%recycled polyester, 8% spandex. Two colors and one print to pick from. “Sandbar” is shown above. Also available in a red but thankfully it’s not a “HEY I’M A LIFEGUARD” red. Which is great. Because a lot of us aren’t lifeguards.

That ^^^ was pretty much my reaction when I heard Amazon is now streaming No Time To Die at no additional cost for their Prime members. Because I bought it when it came out. And I still haven’t had time to watch it. I know I know, I’m the moron. I had plenty of time. And I could have rented it but I never seem to finish movies I rent before the rental window closes. There’s a reason why Bezos has spaceships and I don’t.

