10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Active T-Shirts, Spring Wedding Neckties, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

(*Ralph Wiggum voice) It’s called… the “dapper” belt. But seriously, could be a perfect warm weather belt. Light brown or teal. Or both. Because they’re twenty bucks.

For those in warmer locations where spring has sprung and summer isn’t far behind. Cotton and linen combine for a perfect polo or t-shirt companion, and can even play nicely with unstructured sportcoats and loafers. A terrific, do-it-all style of warm weather trouser. Slim or straight fit. 25% off with that SHOPNOW code. Could go for less as we get closer to summer?

Because warm weather wedding season is almost here. And a knitted silk tie, with a traditional-style tip to the end, is a terrific way to look springy/summery. Glossy and high shine silk neckties often look out of place at warm weather weddings. These provide both tactile and visual texture, while knocking the shine down.

Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATOs continue to be the standard bearer for affordable luxury NATO straps. Yes, that can be a thing. They’re smooth, they’re sturdy, the hardware is terrific, and this deep red, gray, and black combo (Repp) just landed. Multiple widths available, and the hardware comes in either brushed, or a black PVD that’ll cost you an extra two bucks. The weather is starting to warm up. No time like the present to swap out a leather band (sweat stink) or stainless bracelet (glare) for a NATO.

Mentioned in yesterday’s tripod, but worth another call-out since they’re 46% off through today with the FRIEND and FAMILY stacking codes. Maybe the t-shirt of the year. Buried in their athletic-wear section, this tee looks, feels, and acts more like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt (think the luxe touch from BR, or the Willis Finespun.) Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. And the collar holds up remarkably well. Not slouchy or thin or weird. For those that prefer wider necks, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Yes there’s a small logo on the left sleeve. But it’s subtle, and these tees are so comfortable that you might quickly forget about it. Someone will probably ask you what spendy athleisure brand it is, and you’ll get to respond with: “GAP“. Damn right, the Gap. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Neuroplasticity is the capability of your brain to rearrange well worn pathways into new, just as strong, more productive, positive, and … Journal shown above is the pricey 8.25 x 11.75 sketchbook from their “old leather” collection. It’s $35. I know. That’s a lot. But not a lot when journaling might be the most important thing you do all day. And it’s huge, substantial, and pretty awesome. Smythe-sewn binding means the book opens flat. Blank 200 gsm acid-free paper. Elastic Band Closure, 2 ribbon markers, and it has a memento pouch on the inside of the back cover. It’s excellent. And it’ll make you look forward to journaling even on the days where you just don’t want to. Especially on the days you just don’t want to.

Something to keep the sun off your face. Waxed front panels and bill. Mesh trucker style back for ventilation. Cotton twill sweatband for up against your skin. Leather strapback for adjustable fit. Also available in a wordmark-patch style in case you don’t dig the “merit badge” look.

If these are the same as the StretchTech “shade” shorts from last year, and they sure seem to be, then they’ll be an absolute bargain for those looking for breathable, comfortable, “tech” fabric shorts. Because last year’s edition were dynamite. And CHEAP. 90% polyester, 10% spandex. Goes on sale often.

For those that like the look of the Bonobos Riviera short sleeve button ups, but don’t want to pay $79 for one. 100% cotton poplin shirt. Size shown above is a Large on Jason, who is 5’7″/175. Twenty different colors/patterns to chose from.

Mrs. Dappered and I recently had to reacquaint ourselves with small space living (we’re fine), and some lessons are being (re) learned. A skinny entryway console like this can make all the difference. Because sometimes you just need a place to put things, and that place to put things cannot take up too much space itself. From the well loved Japanese design brand Yamazaki. Depth is just about 7.1 inches. Steel frame. And those included, removable hooks are genius. A touch over the $75 limit, but it’s fulfilled by Amazon, so, that should minimize outbound shipping costs.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.