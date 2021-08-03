Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers Tee – Cool Colored Tech Wear for the Heat

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt is a riff on our series for Chinos, Chukkas, Polo. Incredibly basic? You bet. So basic that you’d almost think this is satire (it’s not… I don’t think). But crazy designer logo tees, grubby cargo shorts, and mattress/sneaker hybrids (snatresses!) can all push this seemingly basic combo off the rails. There’s a million ways to do it and look sharp, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The T-Shirt: Nike Dri-FIT Academy Soccer Top – $25. Bit of a pro-tip here: If you like tech-wear but don’t like how a lot of it can run big and loose, look for a brand’s soccer shirts (training or otherwise). Usually soccer gear is a bit trimmer compared to the basic workout-lines. And these are proof. A size Large fits my 5’10″/185 lb frame pretty darn great. Smooth, wicking, breathable fabric made from 100% recycled poly fibers. Micro perforated back for extra air-flow. And you get the sweet retro-styled arm stripes. Looks like one of those old-school “ringer” tees, only made from high-performance fabric. More than a couple colors to pick from, so if you think the navy would be too dark in the sun, grab one of the white ones.

The Shorts: Old Navy Slim Go-Dry Shade StretchTech 10″ inseam Shorts – $24. Shockingly good for Old Navy. Lightweight, breathable, mesh lined pockets keep the air moving, and they feel surprisingly… good? Good, for such a cheap Old Navy product? They’ve quickly become a favorite. Also available in an 8″ inseam if that’s more your deal. Light heather gray option is shown in this post.

The Sneakers: Adidas Stan Smith Primegreen in White/Off White/Green – $100. More expensive than the old leather options, but now more sustainable. Whereas the previous version of this shoe came with upgraded leather compared to the run-of-the-mill Stans, the new version is built in what Adidas calls a “Primegreen” upper using recycled materials as part of their push toward a more sustainable and responsible future of manufacturing.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Weekender Sunglasses in Cola/Slate – $35. That translucent, matte “cola” brown frame with the slate lenses really is something. Cheap too!

The Watch: Invicta Pro Diver Automatic – $80 w/ Moose Strap Co. “James” NATO – $20. The dirt cheap, gateway automatic diver on a super smooth 007 inspired NATO strap. All for a hundred bucks total.

The Belt: BC Belts Canvas Web Belt – $8.99. Dead simple, and perfect for summer when a leather belt can look (and feel) a little “heavy”. Super cheap. Ships fast with Amazon Prime.