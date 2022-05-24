Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Long Weekend Sale is Live

So…

It’s pretty much the exact same as the preview sale they ran the other day. They even still have that 50% off select full priced “hot weather styles” section set aside.

But they are the first ones out of the gate.

Final sale items are now an extra 50% off, but it doesn’t look like much has been added. Yet. We’ll keep an eye on that sale section for any fresh infusions of stock.

Stretch chinos are excluded. As are their cotton/linen unsuits. Dang.

There are some new arrivals worth a look. Those Ainslie sunglasses look particularly positive. Like budget Tom Fords or something.

Code SUMMER runs through Monday.

Full hoedown/rundown/boogiedown of all the long weekend sales coming tomorrow AM.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Don’t let the potato salad sit in the sun for too long.