Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Final Sale Blowouts, Crepe Sole Loafers, & More

Banana Republic: New Styles Added to Up to 50% off (or more) FINAL Sale
- Vitale Barberis Italian Wool Flannel Blazer – $169.99 FINAL ($400) the $179.99 blue option is shown at top of post
- Authentic Supima Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – $29.99 FINAL ($60)
- Reversible Quilted Bomber Jacket – $72.99 FINAL ($249)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Pink Windowpane Shirt – $13.99 FINAL ($89.99) review of these shirts, albeit in blue, can be found here
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Pink/Blue/White Tattersall Shirt – $18.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- Slim-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt with Button-Down Collar – $25.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- Slim-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt in blue stripe – $25.99 FINAL ($80)
- Organic French Terry Jogger – $34.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- Italian spun 80% wool / 20% nylon Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater – $73.99 FINAL ($200)
- Slim LUXE Traveler Jean – $64.99 FINAL ($129)
This is a weird one. Some of the stuff in the BR Final Section is a really, really good deal. Blowout-level prices. Yet other stuff is decidedly NOT a good deal (like, less than a standard 30% off discount) and still final sale. So you’ve got to be pretty careful here. Picks above have been limited to the blowout-level stuff. Their sale section is tagged as “up to” 50% off. Yet those picks are almost all decidedly MORE than 50% off. Guys? I have no idea what’s going on. What is a “fact” anymore, right? Again, all final sale. NO returns. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip on this one.
SOLD OUT/WAITLIST Timex: New GMT watches in Blue/Red (waitlist) or Black/Gunmetal
- Blue and Red GMT – $219 WAITLIST / Sold Out
- Black and Gunmetal Synthetic Rubber Strap – $199 WAITLIST / Sold Out
Released late last week and sold out even before we hit the weekend. But you can put your email in for a waitlist/back-in-stock notification. I’ve done that before with other Timex models, and their platform does really seem to work/ping you as soon as they re-hit their site.
38mm. Swiss made GMT Quartz movement with that additional hand on the dial and 24-hour ring for 2nd time zone time-telling. Either vintage good looks with that blue and red dial bezel, or the modern and sleek gunmetal and black. Also there’s supposedly a blue/black “Batman” version floating around somewhere? That’s what Worn & Wound and Hodinkee indicates. Not seeing it/didn’t see it on the Timex site though. Anyway, one thing is clear: Timex has done it again.
J. Crew: UP TO 40% off select men’s “dressy styles”
- Garment-dyed cotton-linen chino suit jacket – $99.50 ($158) + Matching Trouser – $79.50 ($128) = $179 total ($287) … 37% off (shown very top right of post in “caramel’
- Kenmare suit jacket – $209.50 ($298) + Matching Trouser – $109.50 ($158) = $319 total ($456) … 30% off
- Italian Silk Pocket Square – $26.50 ($39.50) … 33% off
- Camden crepe-sole slip-ons – $159.50 ($228) … 30% off
Couple of notes.
- First, it’s “up to”. It’s not 40% off. That’s an enormous detail worth absorbing.
- The “suits” are from this new spring collection which leans hard into the bulky/baggy/workwear thing. Sure some of the reviews say “finally something that’s not the same rehashed silhouettes and fabrics!” but a lot of us think these new “silhouettes” look… just not great. Unflattering. Change only for the sake of change is another way to describe chaos.
Not gonna be for everyone, this new take on suits. Long live the timeless stuff.
BONUS Lululemon Slim-Fit Warpstreme Commission Pants – $128
Worth another mention. Back in stock in the slim fit. But what about team thunder thighs? Classic fits have yet to be restocked in 30″. Yet 32″ inseams have been restocked in the classic fit. I know. Lots of moving parts. Will keep an eye on the status of various fits, inseams, and will also check in on the 5-pocket ABC version here and there too.
Also worth a mention…
