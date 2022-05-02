Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Final Sale Blowouts, Crepe Sole Loafers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

This is a weird one. Some of the stuff in the BR Final Section is a really, really good deal. Blowout-level prices. Yet other stuff is decidedly NOT a good deal (like, less than a standard 30% off discount) and still final sale. So you’ve got to be pretty careful here. Picks above have been limited to the blowout-level stuff. Their sale section is tagged as “up to” 50% off. Yet those picks are almost all decidedly MORE than 50% off. Guys? I have no idea what’s going on. What is a “fact” anymore, right? Again, all final sale. NO returns. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip on this one.

Released late last week and sold out even before we hit the weekend. But you can put your email in for a waitlist/back-in-stock notification. I’ve done that before with other Timex models, and their platform does really seem to work/ping you as soon as they re-hit their site.

38mm. Swiss made GMT Quartz movement with that additional hand on the dial and 24-hour ring for 2nd time zone time-telling. Either vintage good looks with that blue and red dial bezel, or the modern and sleek gunmetal and black. Also there’s supposedly a blue/black “Batman” version floating around somewhere? That’s what Worn & Wound and Hodinkee indicates. Not seeing it/didn’t see it on the Timex site though. Anyway, one thing is clear: Timex has done it again.

Couple of notes.

First, it’s “up to”. It’s not 40% off. That’s an enormous detail worth absorbing. The “suits” are from this new spring collection which leans hard into the bulky/baggy/workwear thing. Sure some of the reviews say “finally something that’s not the same rehashed silhouettes and fabrics!” but a lot of us think these new “silhouettes” look… just not great. Unflattering. Change only for the sake of change is another way to describe chaos.

Not gonna be for everyone, this new take on suits. Long live the timeless stuff.

Worth another mention. Back in stock in the slim fit. But what about team thunder thighs? Classic fits have yet to be restocked in 30″. Yet 32″ inseams have been restocked in the classic fit. I know. Lots of moving parts. Will keep an eye on the status of various fits, inseams, and will also check in on the 5-pocket ABC version here and there too.

Also worth a mention…