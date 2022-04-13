Steal Alert: Extra 40% off select Nordstrom Rack Clearance

To be clear, this is an extra 40% off select Nordstrom Rack’s (not Nordstrom) CLEARANCE section. Not their entire site. Far from it. And even then, there appears to be exclusions here and there.

And it’s all final sale. So no returns on any of this stuff.

Usually Nordy will run an extra 25% off clearance “clear the racks” event from time to time. So an extra 40% off is as big as they’ll go. But this is the very end of the road (speaking of style) for a lot of this stuff, so sizes can be scattered and stock can move fast. Yet for the real style treasure hunters, this can be kinda fun.

Remember… JUST BECAUSE IT’S ON SALE DOESN’T MEAN IT’S A GOOD BUY.

Ok?

And full honesty: There’s a lot of junk in there. But that’s what you’ll find when it’s a big heritage department store’s discount division, and not just that but their very bottom of the barrel clearance items.

Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89. It’s $7.95 until you hit that threshold. And again it’s all final sale, so no returns. Big risk. Extra 40% off has been applied and prices are as marked on line. And yes, they really did knock an extra 40% off overnight (got tipped off and the prices have dropped. Can confirm that.)

Good luck digging for those style treasures.

