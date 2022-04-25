Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew’s Weird Sale Section, Last Day for Allen Edmonds Anniversary, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

What a bizarre collection of stuff in J. Crew’s sale section right now. Everything from fish-print swim trunks to holiday-socks. Yet there’s some winners in there. All final sale though. No returns. And some of the items have reviews that are not very kind (like the dot socks). Buyer beware on that stuff?

Ends today. Top 10 picks here. Good to see you again, Shoey.

With prices on the rise everywhere and codes and promos tightening up across the industry, Macy’s continues to drop these Seikos with a bit of regularity. Really nice prices on these through May 1st, which is when that FRIEND code expires. We’ll hit these again later today in the annual Grads and Dads watches post. Standby for that.

A late addition to Thursday’s tripod and worth another mention since they sell out so fast. Sale? No. Stock? Yes. $128 for a button down?? Welcome to 2022. They do lean more casual than a crisp dress shirt, but good gravy are they comfortable. Especially with the hot hot heat of spring and summer coming. Hidden button down collar too. A worthy splurge if you’re the type that prefers tech-wear interpretations of menswear classics. They can’t keep these things in stock. They’re that popular.

BONUS II Brooks Brothers: Two 1818 suits for $1199 w/ BC1818 (normally around $1000 per. Made in the USA or Italy.)

Ends tomorrow. Worth another mention. So there’s two stacking deals going on here. The two for $1499 1818 suits deal is nice, but somehow and someway the perpetually running 20% off code BC1818 also applies. That stacks to leave you with getting two of their Italian (or USA) made suits for six hundred bucks a piece ($1199 total). That’s awfully good for the Brooks Brothers fans out there.

Also worth a mention…