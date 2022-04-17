J. Crew 40% off Full Price + Additional 50% off Sale Items (exp. Mon 4/18)

How’s the Peeps coma? Good? Your pancreas having a crisis due to the sugar dump?

Despite being bombarded by messages of inflation and supply chain crunches, J. Crew seems to be attempting to operate somewhat as normal. Much of their competition might have cut the cord on constant promos, and the J. Crew sale machine is anything but constant these days, but 40% off is a sizeable chunk. This FLASH code just isn’t lasting very long. And they launched it when no one is really paying attention. (Easter Sunday? For real?) So maybe that’s how they’re hedging their bets. Gotta be more on top of it these days.

A mix of mainly new, warm-weather stuff as well as a few mega-marked-down final sale items below. Lots of exclusions (stretch chinos are STILL out, but plenty of other pants are in) so we’ll be dodging those. Again, deal ends tomorrow (Monday 4/18). Off we go.

*HEADS UP* So J. Crew is running a 50% off select tees, polos, and more deal. Yes, along side the other promos. No this stuff isn’t final sale. And the page set aside for that is a total dead end. Lovely. Welcome to 2022!

In regards to the polos, they’re a bit of a legend. This is not a “dressy” polo, but it looks anything but worn out and schlumpy. The three button placket gives it a bit of rakishness/keeps it from looking like that free polo you got from your workplace with the clunky logo embroidered on the chest. Fabric here is a garment dyed slub for softness. And the pocket at the chest is a bit of a retro touch. In person shot above is a large slim fit on 5’10″/190

Also a sneaky half off and NOT final sale. Three different stripe varietals to choose from. Soft, mid weight cotton. Not beach blanket thick, not paper thin either. Seems to shrink up maybe a touch in the wash, so know that. One of those that if you’re in-between sizes and you prefer a slightly longer tail, maybe opt in for the “tall” size option. Size shown here is a medium standard fit on 5’10″/190. Not their slim fit. It is available in slim too.

J. Crew’s take on the classic court sneaker in white. Full review of these sneakers can be found here, albeit in a different color. But you’ll get the idea. Sizes are hustling on these.

The epitome of J. Crew style is not a garment-dyed tee or polo. Instead, it’s one of these secret wash button downs. Sometimes a shirt is just a shirt. Sometimes they define a brand. Available in slim, classic, tall, etc.

The Kentucky Derby is only a few weeks away (Saturday May 7th). And the nice thing about these separates is that you can easily wear each piece seperately with other gear, to greatly tone down the dandiness. Totally unlined back on the jacket. Should keep you nice and cool as the weather heats up.

Sharp dress trousers in a cotton/elastane blend. Dressy enough for warm weather weddings, the office (if you have an office), or a fancy night out. Wear them with a dressy-ish fabric polo (not slub) and loafers and you’re set for a warm to hot weather “I don’t want to be under-dressed but I don’t want to be overdressed” event.

The not nearly as expensive alternative to the Victory Sportswear x Huckberry collaboration, as well as the Todd Snyder Victory Sportswear tango. Sorta. Our man Adam has a pair in house and his upcoming full review should run this week. Stand by for that. But a preview for those who actually read the words on Dappered (not many do)… final score = 4/5 on the A.R.S.E. (Adam Review Scale of Excellence). Also available in a mostly white with gray sole option.

So again, their foundation chinos are out/excluded. But these garment dyed 5 pockets are in! Seems like each season J. Crew picks a color palate and then makes everything in those 3-6 colors. The above appears to be spring 2022’s colors. Those’ll do.

Another random half off deal. Lightly slubbed. Enough so that you barely notice that slight (very slight) variation in texture. Goes with everything. Looks terrific layered under a lightweight merino cardigan. And the slub jersey fabric is a really nice point of differentiation. Classic fit only here. No slims. Size shown here is a large in that classic fit on 5’10” / 185.

ANOTHER half off deal. Solids this time. For it being “just a t-shirt” they sure get a LOT right about these things. Garment dyed gives it that visual interest. Slim fit = you won’t look boxy in it. Slub cotton gives it a bit of worn-in feeling and texture, without looking sloppy. And the pocket at the chest keeps it from looking overly simple/basic.

Casual but still polished (is there a more over-used word in menswear than “polished”?) That can be tough to do. Yet a pair of clean, classic sneakers, a trim fitting tee or polo, and these = the perfect blend. Well reviewed too. Which you can’t say about much of the rest of J. Crew’s new designs (read: not the heritage basics they’re really good at) these days. Gee whiz, lotta one stars floating about on their site. They’re getting crushed in their own house, depending on the product.

Basics chukkas that you’ll wear the ever-lovin’-sneeze out of. Made in Italy from English leather. Not bad for a Benjamin. Limited sizes at post time.

Tortoise shell is classic, and they have those too, but most of us have that covered. The crystal/clear frame trend is pretty cool looking… yet pretty trendy. So split the difference with a really light, almost translucent pair of “horn” or shell style frames. 49 1/2mm lens width, which usually indicates they’re on the smaller size.

True warm weather pants. Almost has a chambray-like effect to the pattern thanks to the slub cotton-linen fabric. Easy, breezy, beautiful cover-dude. Wear them with one of those striped tees and the following sneakers for an old-school-hollywood vibe.

100% cashmere. 100%… final sale. So you can’t send it back. That’d be quite an expensive sweater to be stuck with if it doesn’t fit.

Oxfords that have been broken in/washed for softness and the lived in feel. Should get better the more you wear them. Slim and classic fit available.

It’s getting increasingly difficult to find wool dress trousers for under a hundred bucks. So for just north of $75, these’ll do nicely. Sold in exact inseam sizes too, which means many will be able to skip a trip to the tailor. Wear them with a piped polo sweater for a contemporary rat pack look.

One. Last. Sneaky half off deal. They have sold a LOT of these over the years. And for good reason. Lots of great garment-dyed colors. Comfortable slubbed cotton fabric. And the henley placket adds some style to the look. Casual cool. No slim fits though. Just classic.

Depending on where you’re living, there could very well still be a lotta crummy weather left. And a waxed cotton chore jacket in black watch is just the ticket. Final sale though. No returns.

More final sale. No returns. More garment dyed.

There is a lot of pent up wanderlust out there. Lotta trips gonna be taken in the next 6 months. Here’s a bag to put things in for when you head out into that big wild world and hopefully make smart decisions. Final sale. So, maybe it’s not so smart a decision. Since you can’t return it. Arrrgh.

YEEES. It is golf season.

The 40% off select full price / extra 50% off final sale styles code FLASH ends Monday, 4/18/22.