40% off BR Traveler Chinos, Slub Tees for Spring, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: 40% off Select “style spotlight” items
- Slim Organic Traveler Chino – $65 ($109) like their hugely popular traveler 5-pocket pants, only pockets are chino-like (side slash) instead of jean like. Same Italian, 98% cotton/2% stretch fabric.
- Reace Suede Derbies – $110 ($160)
- Slim-Fit Hi-Dri Dress Shirt – $50 ($89.50)
- Organic Soft Wash Henley T-Shirt – $25 ($49.50)
No code needed here. It’s a small selection, not most of the site like the “old” days. BUT. What is set aside in this special “Style Spotlight” 40% off section is actually pretty good right now. It’s quiet, but maybe that’s the strategy for BR moving forward? Limited 40% off discounts on select goods, and they won’t shout about it from the hilltops? Not sure.
Huckberry: New items added to sale
- Alsta Nautoscaph IV – $555.98 ($795)
- Made in the UK Peregrine Wool Waffle Cardigan – $131.98 ($189)
- Relwen Quilted Tanker – $208.98 ($298)
- Proof Stealth Down Hoodie – $128.98 ($198)
You know we’re coming off a heavy sale stretch (last week = Bonobos, J. Crew, Allen Edmonds) and things are quiet when the handful just drops on by Huckberry to see what’s up. And? Not bad! A few new items added to their sale section, which was already pretty stacked coming off the long winter clearance events.
UNIQLO: Button Down Collar Airism Pique Polos are back – $29.90
Not on sale, but affordable, they look really smart compared to standard polos thanks to their button down collar, and man they’re selling fast. Real fast.
Nordstrom: Up to 60% off Spring Sale
- Barbour Bedale Regular Fit Waxed Cotton Jacket – $296.25 ($395)
- Nordstrom 100% Cashmere V-Neck Cashmere Sweater – $57.97 ($165)
- Nordstrom Trim Wool & Cashmere Sport Coat – $279.30 ($399) review here. these have been cooking in the sale section for a bit now.
- Made in Italy Good Man Brand Legend Z Low Top Modern Core Sneaker – $159.60 ($228)
- Asics GEL-Quantum 360 6 Sneaker – $112.50 ($150)
- Nike Waffle Trainer 2 Sneaker – $76.96 ($90)
- 100% Recycle Cashmere Good Man Brand Knit Gloves – $35.20 ($88)
And just like that, the Nordstrom Sale Section has 8,000+ items in it. Everything ships and returns for free as always. Quite the haystack, but a few needles in there none the less. Might do a deeper dive, but Nordy’s stock (especially sale) seems to have been hit by the global supply chain issues. If you spy something worth a mention, those tips are always welcome: joe@dappered.com
J. Crew: 44% – 51% off Garment Dyed Slub Cotton Tees and Polos
- Slim or Classic Garment-dyed slub cotton crewneck T-shirt – $16.50 ($29.50) 44% off, 22 colors
- Slim or Classic Garment-dyed slub cotton polo shirt – $24.50 ($45) 46% off, 17 colors
- Slim or Classic Slub jersey polo shirt in yarn-dyed stripe – $24.50 ($49.50) 51% off, 3 colors
Still running. Slim fits, classic fits, the works. Although I do not believe you get a free bowl of soup with any these.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 4 Select Clearance Shirts for $179. Breaks down to $44.75 per shirt. Not bad.
- Huckberry: their 72-hour tee (priced synergistically at $72) has been restocked in all colors. Spendy, but meant to be worn three days without a wash and remain stink free. Great for those who travel light by necessity or desire.