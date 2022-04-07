Dappered

40% off BR Traveler Chinos, Slub Tees for Spring, & More – The Thurs. Men's Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Banana Republic: 40% off Select “style spotlight” items

Banana Republic menswear

No code needed here. It’s a small selection, not most of the site like the “old” days. BUT. What is set aside in this special “Style Spotlight” 40% off section is actually pretty good right now. It’s quiet, but maybe that’s the strategy for BR moving forward? Limited 40% off discounts on select goods, and they won’t shout about it from the hilltops? Not sure.

 

Huckberry: New items added to sale

Huckberry menswear

You know we’re coming off a heavy sale stretch (last week = Bonobos, J. Crew, Allen Edmonds) and things are quiet when the handful just drops on by Huckberry to see what’s up. And? Not bad! A few new items added to their sale section, which was already pretty stacked coming off the long winter clearance events.

 

UNIQLO: Button Down Collar Airism Pique Polos are back – $29.90

UNIQLO Airism Polos

Not on sale, but affordable, they look really smart compared to standard polos thanks to their button down collar, and man they’re selling fast. Real fast.

 

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off Spring Sale

Nordstrom menswear

And just like that, the Nordstrom Sale Section has 8,000+ items in it. Everything ships and returns for free as always. Quite the haystack, but a few needles in there none the less. Might do a deeper dive, but Nordy’s stock (especially sale) seems to have been hit by the global supply chain issues. If you spy something worth a mention, those tips are always welcome: joe@dappered.com

 

J. Crew: 44% – 51% off Garment Dyed Slub Cotton Tees and Polos

J. Crew tees and polos

Still running. Slim fits, classic fits, the works. Although I do not believe you get a free bowl of soup with any these.

 

Also worth a mention:

