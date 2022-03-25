Steal Alert: Extra 20% off Spier & Mackay Sale w/ New Items Added

EOW20 = Extra 20% off Spier Sale items (expires Sun. 3/27)
Holy smokes sizes are scattered. Lots of scrolling, lots of clicking, but there’s still more than a handful of steal-alert-worthy goods worth mentioning which have at least a somewhat decent size selection available (apologies if your size isn’t available…):
- Navy Pique Knit Cotton 3-roll-2 button Sportcoat – $238.40 ($358) shown at top of post
- Navy Hopsack Super 120s wool Neapolitan Cut Sportcoat – $262.40 ($348)
- Navy Super 130s stretch WOOL Diagonal Texture Unstructured Knit Sportcoat – $262.40 ($398)
- Goodyear welted Chukkas in Tobacco Suede – $158.40 ($248) chukkas review here
- Goodyear welted Jumper Boots in Mocca Suede – $182.40 ($278) jumper boots review here
- Herringbone Merino Wool Overshirt – $158.40 ($228)
- Boudin Parka – $222.40 FINAL ($398)
- Postal Blue Wool Suit – $238.40 ($358)
There are some final sale items in the sale section, but a lot of it isn’t final sale. Although returns will cost you a $15 return label since they’re a small company and probably get crushed on shipping costs, plus they’re based in Canada. Getting that stuff back across the border probably isn’t super simple these days. And time is money. Also, since these are sale items, your return window is much shorter. Just 14 days upon receiving it. See their full return policy here.
Code EOW20 (that’s E-OH-W-2-ZERO, as in “end of winter twenty”) ends this Sunday, 3/27/22.
That’s all. Carry on. Sorry about your bracket.