Most Wanted Affordable Style – March 2022

Starting this month with a pretty nifty Dappered-Space item. No hard wiring needed. You just stick it to the wall. Yes, that means you’ll have to charge it periodically. But geeze do they look good. And the option to take it off the wall and use it as a flashlight (instead of your phone in the middle of the night/early AM for getting ready for a workout while the rest of the house is asleep) is a terrific little option.

We’re not out of gloves season yet for many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, yet something insulated can get hot in a hurry. So what to do when the March weather is being unpredictable, oddly chilly, and pumps out a biting wind? Driving gloves. Yes they might look a little “I read (or write) style blogs and it’s 2014…” but driving gloves really are perfect this time of year. They keep the wind off your hands, and unlike those thick insulated gloves we all wore over the winter, driving gloves are specifically built for dexterity. Todd Snyder has some from Dents on sale. Four colors to pick from. The “just call it green” olive shade is shown above. A little weird, color-wise, but if your outfits are normally grays and blues and browns and blacks, you’ll be just fine with an odd-ball color like green for an accessory.

Just in to Spier with a good size selection at post time. Once you get a charcoal and navy tailored and ready to go, there’s no better next suit than mid-gray. It’s so darn versatile. Head here for our recent-ish series on 3 ways to wear something just like the above. The asking price is beyond reasonable. Super 110s wool. Half canvas. Lightly padded shoulders. And two timeless cuts: Slim, and a more athletic leaning Contemporary. The shirt and tie they styled with it is a little old-school-banker. It’s cool, it’s just… a little old-school banker. Picture it with a crisp white dress shirt & no tie, Danny ocean style. Or more modern with a black polo. Again, versatile.

For those that love the look of the Timex Q Reissue diver, but hate the mesh metal band it comes on. It can be uncomfortable for guys with a good amount of hair on their wrists, pulling and grabbing at their hirsute-ness.

There is something ultra-confident about sleek, simple loafers. The person wearing them doesn’t need to wear shoes with laces. He could. But he doesn’t have to. Not today he doesn’t. Laces??! We don’t need no STINKING laces! Yet a smooth leather loafer with a bit (Gucci style) can risk looking cheesy. Not always. Sometimes. The safe play is sleek, suede, simple loafers. Nordstrom to the rescue with an option for just under a hundred bucks. Ships and returns for free. Wear the heck out of them this spring and summer as the world (hopefully) opens back up. Would look great with an unconstructed sportcoat, crisp white shirt, and pale gray chinos. Or with a trim fitting polo (sweater polo or regular), those same chinos, and a classic, simple dress watch.

One more pair of suede shoes. Or in this case, boots. Chukkas specifically. BR’s shoes are usually a pretty good value when they go on sale, and these were just up for the F&F 40% off. Full review in the works. Standby for that. Also available in a darker “vintage tan” suede upper. Could be a nice alternative to Clarks, or a cheaper alternative to the Italian made MacAlister from J. Crew. But again, as long as they go on sale. Fingers crossed BR keeps it up in terms of codes and promos moving forward.

