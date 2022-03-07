Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Stretch Wool Suits, USA Assembled Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Timex: 25% off select w/ VIP25
- Timex American Documents 41mm Watch – $371.25 ($495)
- M79 Automatic 40mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch – $209.25 ($279)
- Navi XL 41mm Fabric Slip-Thru Strap Watch – $96.75 ($129)
- Navi XL 41mm Tan Fabric Slip-Thru Strap Watch – $96.75 ($129)
Tis the season to put on a watch, go outside, and do something. And consider leaving your phone at home or at least in your pocket if possible/safe/etc. (experiencing something > documenting something) A rare discount on the American Documents line. Full review here.
Banana Republic: 40% off (?) Friends and Family Starts Thursday
BR hasn’t done a substantial code or sale or event like this since Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Fine print has lots of exclusions, including the vague “BR PICKS”… so who knows what’ll be in or what’ll be out. Yes, F&F used to be 50% off at BR, but things changed and changed in a big way in the last few months at BR. Gone are the perpetual 30% – 40% off (or more) codes and deals. They just straight turned the tap off a while back. We’ll have a round-up post once the sale launches. And know that cardmembers get one day early access on Wednesday with the code BRCARDFF. That’s good for 40% off. I don’t think they’d drop the offer for general public use the next day, but, who knows. All bets are off with BR these days.
Huckberry: New Items Added to Sale + Additional 15% off at checkout
- Willis Made in Portugal Half Canvas Stretch Wool Blend Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $245.61 ($526)
- Relwen Quilted Tanker – $177.63 ($298)
- Willis Cable Knit Wool Sweater – $62.88 ($148)
- Proof Stealth Down Vest in bronze-grey – $95.98 ($148)
Hang on there Sparky… there’s some new stuff in the Huckberry Sale section. Those made in Portugal, half-canvas suit separates were NOT in there when this thing launched on Friday. With the extra 15% off, that suit drops to J. Crew Factory Thompson like prices. Nice. Could be a major steal. Maybe. Ships and returns for free too, which is good, since the sleeve cuff buttons are functioning and that can be a pain to tailor if they don’t hit your arm-length right. No code needed for the extra 15% off. Discount should happen at checkout.
BONUS Billy Reid: Extra 30% off Final Sale styles w/ WEEKEND30
- Made in Italy Striped Cotton Pique Crew – $49.35 FINAL ($178)
- Dover Cotton/Poly Fleece Track Jacket with Leather Elbow Patches – $79.45 FINAL ($288)
- Made in Italy Pachwork Beanie – $47.62 FINAL ($128)
- 90% wool / 10% Cashmere Scarf – $68.95 FINAL ($198)
- Wool Ribbon Beanie – $23.10 FINAL ($48)
A rare opportunity to pick up some updated Americana from Billy Reid on double sale. All final sale though. No returns. Ends today, Monday 3/7.
Also worth a mention…
- Huckberry: Their 365 Pants have been Restocked
- Todd Snyder: Up to 75% off their sale section w/ New Items Added
- J. Crew: 30% off select w/ VACAY
- Old Navy: 30% off w/ HURRY
- Christopher Ward: $125 off any watch $625 or up w/ 125LOUPE24