Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Stretch Wool Suits, USA Assembled Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Tis the season to put on a watch, go outside, and do something. And consider leaving your phone at home or at least in your pocket if possible/safe/etc. (experiencing something > documenting something) A rare discount on the American Documents line. Full review here.

BR hasn’t done a substantial code or sale or event like this since Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Fine print has lots of exclusions, including the vague “BR PICKS”… so who knows what’ll be in or what’ll be out. Yes, F&F used to be 50% off at BR, but things changed and changed in a big way in the last few months at BR. Gone are the perpetual 30% – 40% off (or more) codes and deals. They just straight turned the tap off a while back. We’ll have a round-up post once the sale launches. And know that cardmembers get one day early access on Wednesday with the code BRCARDFF. That’s good for 40% off. I don’t think they’d drop the offer for general public use the next day, but, who knows. All bets are off with BR these days.

Hang on there Sparky… there’s some new stuff in the Huckberry Sale section. Those made in Portugal, half-canvas suit separates were NOT in there when this thing launched on Friday. With the extra 15% off, that suit drops to J. Crew Factory Thompson like prices. Nice. Could be a major steal. Maybe. Ships and returns for free too, which is good, since the sleeve cuff buttons are functioning and that can be a pain to tailor if they don’t hit your arm-length right. No code needed for the extra 15% off. Discount should happen at checkout.

A rare opportunity to pick up some updated Americana from Billy Reid on double sale. All final sale though. No returns. Ends today, Monday 3/7.

Also worth a mention…