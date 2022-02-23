Steal Alert: Select Amazon Goodthreads Slim Fit Oxfords for $17, or Printed Poplins for $16

One of my friends from college had a booming voice. He used to play a game from his fourth floor dorm window. When someone would walk by, he would fire up that big voice of his and exuberantly announce, like a great orator at the coliseum…

…the color of an article of clothing that person was wearing.

BLUE SHIRT. BLUE SHIRT! BLUUUUE… ….SHIRT!

Full review here. Size shown above is a slim fit on 5’10’/185.

If it would dawn on the person walking by that it was, yes… them whom this great voice from above was announcing to the quad (and said person also looked up to see what the hell was going on), then my pal would “win.” That was the game. There would be much rejoicing.

To say it was a quiet college town with not much to do would be an understatement.

Amazon’s Goodthreads OCBDs and Slim Fit Poplins are now both 36% off. Select styles though. Standard fits too in the short sleeve poplin. For a standard-fit perspective, here’s how a size large standard fits Jason, who is 5’7″/175, and broad chested. No such luck on the standard-fit front oxfords though. Those don’t appear to be on sale/in stock?

Usually $25. Ships fast with Prime and returns are free. And you have to have Prime to purchase them, since it’s one of those Prime exclusive brands. Full review here.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Blue shirt.