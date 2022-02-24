Spier Extra 20% off Sale Suits & Sportcoats, Rhone Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off select Suits and Sportcoats w/ MACKAY20
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Blazer – $262.40 ($348)
- Postal Blue Wool Suit – $238.40 ($358)
- Charcoal Travel Wool Suit – $319.20 ($498)
- Neapolitan Cut Brown & Orange Prince of Wales Check Sportcoat – $278.40 ($398)
- Neapolitan Cut Navy Hopsack Sportcoat – $262.40 ($348)
- Neapolitan Cut Brown & Red Gun Check – $278.40 ($398)
It’s a true blowout, but sizes are scattered at best on most of it. Picks above limited to items that had at least a decent size selection at post time. That VBC wool blazer seems like a steal at that price. V.B.C. wool serge cloth. Good size selection too. Remember, if it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase, it’ll ship and return for free. After that you’re on the hook for a $15 return label. They’re a small brand, based in Canada. So it’s no surprise that shipping costs (especially returns) hit them hard.
Rhone: End of Season Final Sale
- Commuter Shirt – $59 FINAL ($118) select colors
- Reign Long Sleeve Tee – $58 FINAL ($84) select colors
- Nordic Quilted Vest – $117 FINAL ($168)
Rhone, they of the Delta Pique Polos and mega-comfortable/stretchy commuter shirts… just doesn’t do sales often. This one is pretty sizeable in regards to variety of styles… but size selection is scattered at best. All final sale too. No returns. So best for repeat Rhone customers who know their sizes and fits. (Although as a repeat Rhone customer myself, their sizes and fits seem pretty standard?)
Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Final Sale Styles (w/ new items added)
- Italian Herringbone Blazer – $148.99 FINAL ($398)
- Organic Flannel Shirt – $21.49 FINAL ($90)
- Ribbed Merino Scarf – $29.99 FINAL ($80)
- Reversible Quilted Bomber Jacket – $92.99 FINAL ($249)
There actually has been a significant injection of new items into their sale section. But it’s still all final sale. That was a major switch for BR, when they started going “final sale no returns” in their sale section a few months back. Anyway, worth a look if you’re a BR fan.
Gustin: Made in the USA Gustin Deluxe Briefcase in Horween CXL #8 – $349
It’s back for pre-order. Don’t know how Gustin does it. But sure glad they do. Main interior compartment is almost double the size of their other, original briefcase. External pocket with a brass snap. Handles made of matching, burnished Horween latigo, and rivited + sewn to the sides for extra durability. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. A pre-order since that’s the model that makes the reasonable price possible. Estimated ship date is April.
Nordstrom: Winter Sale is still running
- Barbour Essential Diamond Quilt Contrast Zip Sweater – $161.25 ($215)
- Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater – $99.40 ($145) reviews seem to indicate it’s boxy? Size down maybe?
- Rhone Men’s Reign Performance Hoodie – $68.60 ($98)
- Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses – $96.60 ($161)
- Nordstrom 70% wool / 30% Cashmere Beanie – $23.40 ($39)
- UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe in Black or Gray – $135 ($185)
- Nordstrom Maddox Chukka Boot – $87.96 ($109.95)
- Nike Crater Impact Sneaker – $75 ($100)
- Magnanni Mancera Double Monk Strap Shoe – $396 ($495)
- Nike Sportswear Woven Drawstring Pants – $67 ($100)
- Barbour Regent Quilt Jacket – $210 ($280)
A few new picks because: 1. I think some of this stuff is actually new to the sale, and 2. If it’s not, I missed it the first go-round. Everything ships and returns for free. Full original picks can be found here.
Also worth a mention:
- Target: Their new Goodfellow & Co. spring line is starting to arrive
- Banana Republic FACTORY: Up to 60% off + an additional 20% off at checkout
- B.R.: They’re back to doing “special prices” on a small selection of items again…
- Spier & Mackay: Spring Preview Goods are Rolling In