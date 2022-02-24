Spier Extra 20% off Sale Suits & Sportcoats, Rhone Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s a true blowout, but sizes are scattered at best on most of it. Picks above limited to items that had at least a decent size selection at post time. That VBC wool blazer seems like a steal at that price. V.B.C. wool serge cloth. Good size selection too. Remember, if it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase, it’ll ship and return for free. After that you’re on the hook for a $15 return label. They’re a small brand, based in Canada. So it’s no surprise that shipping costs (especially returns) hit them hard.

Rhone, they of the Delta Pique Polos and mega-comfortable/stretchy commuter shirts… just doesn’t do sales often. This one is pretty sizeable in regards to variety of styles… but size selection is scattered at best. All final sale too. No returns. So best for repeat Rhone customers who know their sizes and fits. (Although as a repeat Rhone customer myself, their sizes and fits seem pretty standard?)

There actually has been a significant injection of new items into their sale section. But it’s still all final sale. That was a major switch for BR, when they started going “final sale no returns” in their sale section a few months back. Anyway, worth a look if you’re a BR fan.

It’s back for pre-order. Don’t know how Gustin does it. But sure glad they do. Main interior compartment is almost double the size of their other, original briefcase. External pocket with a brass snap. Handles made of matching, burnished Horween latigo, and rivited + sewn to the sides for extra durability. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. A pre-order since that’s the model that makes the reasonable price possible. Estimated ship date is April.

A few new picks because: 1. I think some of this stuff is actually new to the sale, and 2. If it’s not, I missed it the first go-round. Everything ships and returns for free. Full original picks can be found here.

Also worth a mention: