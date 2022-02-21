Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – USA Made Gustin Stock Event, Old Navy 40% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL Sale Styles w/ WARMUP+ free shipping no min
- Slim-fit knit suit jacket in wool-cotton blend – $31.99 FINAL ($188) got this, a size Med. fits my 5’10″/180 pretty well.
- Corduroy Pants in 484 Slim-fit or 770 Straight – $19.99 FINAL ($88)
- Garment-dyed slub cotton long-sleeve T-shirt – $9.99 FINAL ($39.50)
- Wallace & Barnes lined brushed wool shirt-jacket in plaid – $79.19 FINAL ($248)
- Utility jacket in Kinloch cloth – $67.99 FINAL ($238)
- Eco Nordic shirt-jacket with PrimaLoft – $43.99 FINAL ($188)
J. Crew has upped this to an extra 60% off Final Sale Styles through today. Final sale though. No returns on any of it. None. Zilch. So be careful. Those knit wool/cotton jackets for $32 are a steal. They’re a touch roomy, but man are they comfortable. It’s like a sweatshirt/blazer hybrid… but with a wool cotton fabric. Super nice. BUT. Final sale.
Target: 20% off – 30% off Select Furniture Sale
- Johannes Armchair – $248.24 ($330.99)
- Loring Wood Writing Desk w/ drawers – $84 ($120)
- Project 62 Loring End Table – $77 ($110)
- Mid Century Callahan Club Chair – $191.19 ($238.99)
That chair. That chair is back in stock and on sale. Sale ends today though. Flat pack furniture. It’ll drive you nuts. Yet the prices and a lot of the styles at Target are tough to beat, especially in the home-furnishings day and age of “yeah you can buy it, but it won’t be delivered for 6 months.” Anyway, some pretty great looking pieces getting somewhat sizeable price cuts this time. And speaking of size… a reminder that Target furniture can sometimes run smaller than you think. It’s Target. Not some heritage regional luxury/heirloom quality furniture maker. Check those dimensions.
Gustin: Presidents’ Day Stock Event
- USA T-Shirt 3 Pack – $36 ($42)
- Big Slub Hoodie – $38 ($45)
- French Terry Bomber – $59 ($69)
All made in the USA, and no waiting. Gustin is one of the o.g. pre-order models, making classic Americana stuff right here in the U.S.A. (which is weirdly rare). If you’re “Gustin curious” but don’t want to take a big leap, maybe a mini purchase with something in stock is the path forward? Mainly knits in this one. But that’s not a bad thing, since their tees are terrific.
BONUS Old Navy: 40% off (no code needed)
- Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket for Men – $41.99 ($69.99)
- Everyday Built-In Flex Printed Short-Sleeve Shirt for Men – $16.19 ($26.99)
- Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Core Polo for Men – $11.99 ($19.99)
- Go-Dry Ankle-Zip Track Pants for Men – $17.99 ($29.99)
- Slim Taper Built-In Flex OGC Chino Pull-On Pants for Men – $17.40 ($39.99) these are e-waist
- Garment-Dyed Zip-Pocket Tapered Sweatpants for Men – $24 ($44.99)
Exclusions apply of course (their bestsellers appear to be out), but still pretty good for Old Navy all the same. They only usually hit 50% off around Black Friday and some other rare exceptions. No code needed. 40% off ends today, 2/21/22.
BONUS II Banana Republic: Cardmembers get 30% off w/ BRCARD30
- V.B.C. Italian Wool Blazer – $238 ($400)
- Slim Traveler Pant – $77 ($110)
- Kinley Leather Crepe-Sole Chelsea Boot – $119 ($170)
- SUPIMA Shawl-Collar Cardigan – $105 ($150)
Holy cow a discount at Banana. They haven’t done anything on their full price/newer stuff since Black Friday/Cyber Monday? But you have to be a cardmember. (Gap or Old Navy cards should work too). And it’s “just” 30% off. That’s a huge switch from where BR has been at in the past decade. Usually 30% off is the bare minimum. 40% and more generous discounts usually littered their calendar. But something has changed. Something big has changed. And this is proof.
