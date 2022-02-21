Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – USA Made Gustin Stock Event, Old Navy 40% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

J. Crew has upped this to an extra 60% off Final Sale Styles through today. Final sale though. No returns on any of it. None. Zilch. So be careful. Those knit wool/cotton jackets for $32 are a steal. They’re a touch roomy, but man are they comfortable. It’s like a sweatshirt/blazer hybrid… but with a wool cotton fabric. Super nice. BUT. Final sale.

That chair. That chair is back in stock and on sale. Sale ends today though. Flat pack furniture. It’ll drive you nuts. Yet the prices and a lot of the styles at Target are tough to beat, especially in the home-furnishings day and age of “yeah you can buy it, but it won’t be delivered for 6 months.” Anyway, some pretty great looking pieces getting somewhat sizeable price cuts this time. And speaking of size… a reminder that Target furniture can sometimes run smaller than you think. It’s Target. Not some heritage regional luxury/heirloom quality furniture maker. Check those dimensions.

All made in the USA, and no waiting. Gustin is one of the o.g. pre-order models, making classic Americana stuff right here in the U.S.A. (which is weirdly rare). If you’re “Gustin curious” but don’t want to take a big leap, maybe a mini purchase with something in stock is the path forward? Mainly knits in this one. But that’s not a bad thing, since their tees are terrific.

Exclusions apply of course (their bestsellers appear to be out), but still pretty good for Old Navy all the same. They only usually hit 50% off around Black Friday and some other rare exceptions. No code needed. 40% off ends today, 2/21/22.

Holy cow a discount at Banana. They haven’t done anything on their full price/newer stuff since Black Friday/Cyber Monday? But you have to be a cardmember. (Gap or Old Navy cards should work too). And it’s “just” 30% off. That’s a huge switch from where BR has been at in the past decade. Usually 30% off is the bare minimum. 40% and more generous discounts usually littered their calendar. But something has changed. Something big has changed. And this is proof.

Also worth a mention…