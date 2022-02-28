Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder’s Big Sale, 365 Pants Restock, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Todd Snyder: Up to 75% off sale w/ New Items Added

Todd Snyder menswear

Lots of new items in the Todd Snyder sale section. Lots. Watch out for final sale items which you can’t return. Splurge-level prices (even on sale) for a lot of us.

 

Banana Republic FACTORY: “Up to 60% off” + Extra 20% off 

Banana Republic Factory menswear

As big-brother Banana Republic seems to still be committed to the no-sales/codes/promos strategy, many of us long-time BR fans are turning towards B.R. Factory, their diffusion line which is a step down in fabric feel and quality, but much more palatable in terms of price. And like most “factory” brands, their pricing is a fast moving target. Lots of “up to” and “additional” sales with these sorta brands. Final price shown above, as the extra 20% comes at checkout.

 

Amazon: Goodthreads Slim Fit Oxfords – $16.70 ($25.90) or Printed Poplins – $16 – $20 ($25)

Amazon men's shirts

BLUE SHIRT. Also worth a mention: Popsicle Shirt. Oddly enough these are still on sale at post time. I thought Amazon sales moved faster than that, but, guess not this time?

 

BONUS Huckberry: 365 Pants have been Restocked – $98

Flint & Tinder 365 pants

No sale, but the 365 pant hardly ever goes on sale. Chino feel but with a jean-like 5-pocket design, and made from 98% cotton and 2% stretch. 8 oz fabric good for year round wear and garment dyed for softness. A hundred bones is a lot to some of us for a pair of pants that’s almost all cotton (some of us stick to tech-pants once we get that spendy), but they’re one of the most popular things Huckberry sells. So they’re certainly doing something right.

 

BONUS II  Nordstrom Rack: Up to 60% off “Sharp and Stylish” Shoes Event

Men's dress shoes

Nordstrom Rack has gathered up a bunch of their nice shoes and stuck them in one of their sale events. Event is set to expire this morning, but I don’t think the stock disappears from Nordy Rack’s site. You might just have to go hunting for it. Some shoe snobs poo-poo (that’s the technical term) TBNY shoes. But those are snobs. Snobs gonna snob. Like, c’mon snobs. You know you’ve owned and LOVED some cheap-arse DSW house brand dress shoes in your time. Admit it. And you’re gonna slam these? C’mon now. Anyway, under $200 seems pretty darn fair for To Boot New York. Made in Italy, leather is usually thin but pliable and comfy, and they seem to be Blake stitched. Remember, since it’s the Rack and NOT Nordstrom, returns will cost you a pre-paid label (not sure how much it is though. That info is… currently missing from their site.), unless you can get it over to a brick and mortar Rack location. Then returns are free. Outbound shipping is free over $89.

 

Also worth a mention…

