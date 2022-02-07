Monday Men’s Sales Tripod -Billy Reid Slim Polos, $25 (final sale) Jeans, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Well it’s Monday, but this “weekend ready” positioned deal is still running. Remember the key words are “UP TO” with this sort of sale (which lots of retailers leverage). Your mind might jump to the conclusion that the items highlighted are 50% off. Not so. They’re up to 50% off. Which is why we included the discount percentages above, and stuck to stuff getting relatively significant cuts. Gotta love it when J. Crew breaks their own math there. “Up to 50% off” indicates that 50% is the ceiling. And then the Utility jacket is 54% off. WE LIVE IN A POST TRUTH WORLD! Nice to see the Kenton Pacers getting a bit of a cut, although some would argue waiting for a 40% off code would be worth the patience.

The Pick: Pensacola Polos – $43.50 FINAL ($88)

Not sure how Billy Reid’s somewhat famous Pensacola Polos got dumped into their Winter sale, but… there they are. For those who like traditional, good looking casual menswear that’s trim fitting and made well. 100% cotton. Made in Peru. Deep placket (doesn’t mean you have to use it/unbutton all those buttons… please don’t) and chest pocket lends a bit more style than a normal, basic polo. Final sale though, so, (say it with me) no returns on those.

Late last week they were running an extra 20% off just their parkas, but they’ve since included more styles. Scattered sizes since we’re at the end of the season. Remember, it’s a hefty $15 return label if you send it back. Code ends today, Monday 2/7.

Still haven’t seen No Time to Die. Anyway, sizes on those adidas x James Bond shoes are getting pretty limited. Just 9.5 and under depending on the color.

USA sneaker maker Victory Sportswear (they of the oft-mentioned Huckberry collab of years past) has partnered up with Todd Snyder for their own team-effort. Mr. Snyder has had quite a bit of success with sneaker collabs in the past, often with the result being an immediate sell-out of stock. These Victory sneakers are USA Made, use terrific materials, and sit on nubby gum-colored vibram soles. A pair will set you back a quarter of a grand though. They’re taking sign-ups for first notification of when they go live for purchase. Which yes, one has to admit is kinda crazy. Like, they’ll ping you when you can give them your money. What a world. (…sheepishly looks at our own push notifications feature)… oh. Right.

Careful, lots of final sale stuff in there. Wait, is all of it final sale? Final sale stuff can’t be returned. And sizes are scattered at best. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip. Code FLASH expires today, 2/7/22.

Also worth a mention…