Monday Men’s Sales Tripod -Billy Reid Slim Polos, $25 (final sale) Jeans, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: Up to 50% off select Men’s “weekend ready” styles
- Utility jacket in Kinloch cloth – $109.50 ($238) 54% off
- Kenton pacer boots in Chromexcel leather – $209.50 ($298) 30% off
- Cotton cable-knit shawl-collar cardigan sweater – $64.50 ($128) 50% off
- Cotton knit sweater-jacket in plaid – $69.50 ($128) 46% off
- Double-faced cotton sweater-blazer – $89.50 ($168) 47% off
- 770 Straight-fit pant in corduroy – $49.50 ($88) 44% off
- Garment-dyed french terry hoodie – $52.50 ($89.50) 41.4% off
- Slim french terry jogger sweatpant – $44.50 ($79.50) 44% off
Well it’s Monday, but this “weekend ready” positioned deal is still running. Remember the key words are “UP TO” with this sort of sale (which lots of retailers leverage). Your mind might jump to the conclusion that the items highlighted are 50% off. Not so. They’re up to 50% off. Which is why we included the discount percentages above, and stuck to stuff getting relatively significant cuts. Gotta love it when J. Crew breaks their own math there. “Up to 50% off” indicates that 50% is the ceiling. And then the Utility jacket is 54% off. WE LIVE IN A POST TRUTH WORLD! Nice to see the Kenton Pacers getting a bit of a cut, although some would argue waiting for a 40% off code would be worth the patience.
Billy Reid: New Items added to their winter clearance event
The Pick: Pensacola Polos – $43.50 FINAL ($88)
Not sure how Billy Reid’s somewhat famous Pensacola Polos got dumped into their Winter sale, but… there they are. For those who like traditional, good looking casual menswear that’s trim fitting and made well. 100% cotton. Made in Peru. Deep placket (doesn’t mean you have to use it/unbutton all those buttons… please don’t) and chest pocket lends a bit more style than a normal, basic polo. Final sale though, so, (say it with me) no returns on those.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off select Outerwear w/ OUTER20
- Green 100% Wool Peacoat – $302.40 ($498)
- Boudin Parka in Black or Navy – $238.40 ($398)
- Camel 100% Wool Peacoat – $302.40 ($498)
- Charcoal Melton Peacoat – $302.40 ($498)
- Heather Green Down Vest – $158.40 ($248)
- Green Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $342.40 ($498)
Late last week they were running an extra 20% off just their parkas, but they’ve since included more styles. Scattered sizes since we’re at the end of the season. Remember, it’s a hefty $15 return label if you send it back. Code ends today, Monday 2/7.
BONUS adidas: New items added to their sale section
- Terrex Multi Primegreen Hybrid Insulated Jacket – $84 ($120)
- Lightweight UV Quarter Zip Sweatshirt – $39 ($65)
- adidas sportswear Safin track top x James Bond – $84 ($120)
- ultraboost 20 x James Bond Grey/White – $160 ($200)
- ultraboost 20 x James Bond Black – $160 ($200)
- ZX 2K Boost – $90 ($150)
Still haven’t seen No Time to Die. Anyway, sizes on those adidas x James Bond shoes are getting pretty limited. Just 9.5 and under depending on the color.
BONUS II Todd Snyder x Victory Sportswear Sneakers drop tomorrow (2/8) – $250
USA sneaker maker Victory Sportswear (they of the oft-mentioned Huckberry collab of years past) has partnered up with Todd Snyder for their own team-effort. Mr. Snyder has had quite a bit of success with sneaker collabs in the past, often with the result being an immediate sell-out of stock. These Victory sneakers are USA Made, use terrific materials, and sit on nubby gum-colored vibram soles. A pair will set you back a quarter of a grand though. They’re taking sign-ups for first notification of when they go live for purchase. Which yes, one has to admit is kinda crazy. Like, they’ll ping you when you can give them your money. What a world. (…sheepishly looks at our own push notifications feature)… oh. Right.
BONUS III Madewell: Extra 20% – 40% off sale styles w/ FLASH
- Slim Jeans in Rinse Wash – $25.79 FINAL ($115)
- Garment-Dyed Slim Everyday Flex Jeans – $20.99 FINAL ($118)
- Straight Jeans in Rinse Wash – $43.60 FINAL ($115)
Careful, lots of final sale stuff in there. Wait, is all of it final sale? Final sale stuff can’t be returned. And sizes are scattered at best. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip. Code FLASH expires today, 2/7/22.
Also worth a mention…
- GAP: Extra 60% off sale styles w/ MORE
- Christopher Ward: $125 off any watch $625 or up w/ 125LOUPE24
- Suitsupply: Their spring 2022 line is starting to come in
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off Sale Styles
- Mizzen & Main: $50 off $250, $100 off $400 with MOREPLEASE