Bonobos End of Season Sale Picks, Winter Beast Parkas, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Apologies for the back to back Bonobos, but upon inspection spurred by yesterday’s gift card post, the Bonobos sale section really has gotten a boost. Some stuff is at lower prices than the recent extra 30% off sale items deal… while other items very much are not. And being that we’re into February now, almost all of it is now “get this stuff outta here” final sale. No returns, no exchanges. Yet not all of it is final sale. Like those new Stretch Washed 2.0 chinos. Those CAN be returned if they don’t work out. Review of those can be found here.

The Pick: Boudin Parka in Black or Navy – $238.40 ($398)

For the fellas who live in areas where the weather does not mess around. And unlike other parkas, these have a wool blend exterior. Still water resistant, but you don’t get the poly/nylon “sheen”. It’s a flat, matte, 70% Wool / 30% Polyester water, wind, and tear resistant blend. 90% Duck Down / 10% Feathers, 380 gram fill, quilted construction. Chest high hand warmer as well as hip pockets are flannel lined. Removable faux-fur trimmed hood. That removable bit? Totally key for some of us. Those parkas are beasts. Smart, handsome, beasts.

Whoever is in charge of gift-giving at Huckberry Headquarters, give that person a raise. They always do such a good job with their suggestions. Yes, it’s their job to move product, but their guides are always… different. In a good way. Vast majority is full price, but that’s to be expected. For her, for him, broken down by price and by persona.

Not an enormous selection but still worth the mention, especially since the assembled in the USA from US sourced parts (aside from the Swiss Quartz Movement) American Documents collection is also up for the discount. Yes, it’s a quartz. But they’re classic. And classy. And will appeal to the “buy USA when you can” crowd.

Maine shoemaker Rancourt & Co. is bringing back a limited time crowdfunding run on certain models starting Monday. They’ve been slowly revealing which models will be up for the upcoming discounts on their instagram. Their bestselling beefroll penny loafers (w/ the superlative Lactae Hevea crepe outsoles) just got the nod a couple days back as one of those models getting the markdowns. Classic Ranger Mocs, Eastport Penny Loafers, Camden Derbys, and the 1967 Venetian are all also included this time. Know that in previous crowdfunding runs, delivery timetables were 10-12 weeks. Big thanks to our man Adam for the tip here.

Also worth a mention: