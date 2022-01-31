Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Jack Erwin’s End of Season Sale, Whiskey Peaks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

What was just said in the last Handful about Final Sale shoes bought over the internet? It’s almost always a terrible idea. So be VERY careful. But Jack Erwin hit that rare, sweet spot between DSW and Allen Edmonds. Not a lot of brands exist in that space. And now that they’re on sale for DSW prices, a few of us are gonna be tempted. Most are Made in Portugal and Blake Welted. Those Reade Chukkas in dark brown suede could be a great, much more affordable alternative to the Sanders Hi-Top chukka? Head here and here for a couple reviews. But AGAIN be careful. More than a few of us have gotten stuck with ill fitting, final sale shoes, only to curse the Style Gods in frustration with our own stupidity after.

The Pick: New Core Line suits in Light Gray Sharkskin, Indigo Sharkskin, or Mid Gray – $368

Aw man. That Light Gray Sharkskin…

No sale on these at present of course. They’re currently taking “notify me when available” emails if you’re interested. Too early to be thinking about Spring? We’ll see what that Keystone State rodent says on Wednesday.

Pretty sure these just hit the sale section? Was 20% off with a code during the run up to the holidays, so that extra 6% (six?) gives it that winter-clearance-sale-feels. *clinks glasses*

Remember when Todd Snyder’s collaboration with LL Bean was small enough that it would almost sell out immediately? Pepperidge Farm Remembers. It is pretty niche stuff. Watch out for final sale items. No returns on that stuff.

Meanwhile, also in Maine… For the Made in the USA crowd. Maine shoemaker Rancourt & Co. is bringing back a limited time Crowdfunding run on certain models starting next Monday February 7th. Classic Ranger Mocs, Eastport Penny Loafers, Camden Derbys, and the 1967 Venetian (above) are all included this time. On their Instagram they’ve been previewing some of the styles that’ll be up for the Crowdfunding discounts. They did this during the last two years. The model is get the money up front, then make the shoes. Less waste that way. AND, they can pass on some savings to their customers. The drawback? In previous crowdfunding runs, it took 10-12 weeks to get you your shoes (which they were up front about). I mean, they literally have to make the shoes, and they do it by hand…slowly and carefully. So yeah, heads up for next week if that’s your thing. Big thanks to our man Adam for the tip here.

Also worth a mention…